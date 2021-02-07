WandaVision Star Kat Dennings Was Blown Away By Marvel's Initial Pitch for Sitcom Series

✖

The first five episodes of WandaVision are now available to watch on Disney+ and the latest two featured Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis. This marks Dennings' first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Thor: The Dark World was released in 2013. Dennings is rejoining the MCU during one of its most ambitious projects. In fact, she recently told Extra TV that she thought the idea was "insanity" when she first heard the pitch.

In the interview, Dennings explains that her first meeting for the series was in "a very secretive conference room" and she had to sign a lot of NDAs before entering. She added that the walls were "covered in sitcom references" as well as comic books. "I was just like 'How are you going to do this? This is insanity. This concept, I’d never heard of this before.' Of course, they pulled it off incredibly well, but it is hard to explain." Dennings goes on to say that the "testament to the show" is the fact that her mom, who has never seen an Avengers film, loves it. You can watch the full interview in the video below:

Fans of Dennings will be excited to hear that Darcy will likely be showing up in more upcoming Marvel projects. "There are some things I've done for Marvel that are coming out that are not [WandaVision]. But I probably can't say," Dennings told Extra. "We'll just leave it at that."

Recently, Dennings was speaking to the Keep It podcast about WandaVision and revealed that the role of Darcy was originally supposed to be a couple of scenes, but her friendship with Natalie Portman (Jane Foster) inspired a bigger part.

"Because Natalie and I are already friends, I remember this exactly," Dennings shared. "I walk in the room and I'm very shy. I came in and I sat down and Natalie hadn't gotten there yet and everyone was so nice. Natalie came in and sat on my lap because we're friends. I think our friendship started to infect them [like] its purity and love. Slowly, Darcy became more involved, and I was like, 'Why are they adding me to scenes?'" She added, "If I am being honest, friendship magic is the reason I'm here today."

WandaVision's first five episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.