WandaVision: Kat Dennings Teases Leadership Role For Darcy Lewis

✖

The first two episodes of WandaVision are officially streaming on Disney+ and it sees the return of some familiar faces, including Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Paul Bettany (Vision). Another returning member from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is Kat Dennings, who was last seen portraying Darcy Lewis in Thor: The Dark World back in 2013. While we have yet to see Darcy in the new series, we know she's coming, and Dennings recently teased some info about Darcy during the WandaVision virtual launch event.

"I guess, for Darcy, she worked under Jane Foster for a very long time and I think Darcy’s kind of learned how to be a boss from Jane," Dennings explains in the interview. "And then she comes to the world of WandaVision under some unusual circumstances and… it’s hard to talk about without any spoilers! I know everyone would like them, but I won’t say." You can watch the clip in Dennings' Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss)

"She's gone on to become Dr. Darcy Lewis now," director of all nine WandaVision episodes, Matt Shakman, confirmed in the series' production notes. "So, she’s a real expert in her field."

While Dennings may be back for WandaVision, it's currently unclear if she'll be showing up again in Thor: Love and Thunder. Unfortunately, she told ET late last year that she does not think she's in the movie.

"No, still no idea! I don't think I'm in it," Dennings shared. "I feel like I would have heard by now. So literally my answer is I have no idea, I have even less an idea than I had before."

She added, "I don't know what Love and Thunder's premise or script is. I don't know. I think anything in Marvel is possible. Once you're in the MCU, I mean, you're in it. They can do whatever they want. I don't have any idea what it could be but I'm sure they could figure it out if they wanted to."

WandaVision's first two episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Fridays. The rest of 2021's line-up includes The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on March 19th, Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ in May, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man 3 in theatres on December 17th.