WandaVision's Kat Dennings Teases Secret Marvel Project Coming Soon

Kat Dennings reveals another project at Marvel Studios that isn't WandaVision, appearing to hint at her return in Marvel's What If...? animated series. In WandaVision, the first Marvel Studios original series now airing on Disney+, Dr. Darcy Lewis (Dennings) returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since 2013's Thor: The Dark World. Now an accomplished astrophysicist, Darcy teams with S.W.O.R.D. Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) to investigate the "Hex" anomaly in Westview, New Jersey, where ex-Avenger Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is broadcasting the reality-bending sitcom WandaVision. Darcy's next mission? It's classified.

"There are some things I've done for Marvel that are coming out that are not [WandaVision]. But I probably can't say," Dennings told Extra. "We'll just leave it at that."

The 2 Broke Girls star previously said she's "probably not" reuniting with Thor co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder, where Portman's Jane Foster wields the power of the mighty Thor.

"I have not gotten a call, so I kind of doubt it since they're shooting it right now," Dennings told IGN when asked about a Thor 4 role. "So probably not. But anything Marvel ever asks of me, the answer's always yes."

Both Hemsworth and Portman are among the previously announced Marvel stars lending their voices to What If...?, the first Marvel Studios animated series exploring "what if" scenarios throughout the 23-movie MCU. Thor franchise stars Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Waititi (Korg) also voice their characters in the series showrunner A.C. Bradley says is filled with surprise cameos.

"I can say that there are more than a few surprising MCU cameos," Bradley tweeted last month, "and characters can and do pop up in more than one episode!"

The 10-episode first season of Marvel's What If...? premieres this summer on Disney+. Also starring Tessa Thompson, MCU newcomer Christian Bale, and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, the Hemsworth and Portman-starring Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters on May 6, 2022.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings, and Randall Park, new episodes of Marvel's WandaVision premiere Fridays on Disney+.

