WandaVision: Kevin Smith Doesn't Think Mephisto Is Villain, Marc Bernardin Thinks Agnes Killed The Dog

Of the many theories surrounding WandaVision, one of the most popular sees Marvel's devil Mephisto being the man behind the curtain Wanda's world in Westview. Despite looking like Wanda Maximoff was fully running the show early on, Mephisto is thought by many to be in control of her or to have struck a deal with her which brings his spawns to life in the form of Billy and Tommy in exchange for Wanda being able to craft a world where she has what she wants. While many are buying this theory, comics guru Kevin Smith is not on this team and he said so on his latest Fatman Beyond podcast episode.

"Evan Peters showed up as Pietro and they made a f-cking comment about it like, 'She recast Pietro?'" Smith started. "Some people on the Internet are like, 'That's just Mephisto.' Internet's got a hard on for Mephisto. Other than that 'Devil's in the details,' line, there's really no evidence to point to that. I don't feel like they would rock us with a big bad out of the blue, one that nobody's ever heard of in the Marvel universe until now. So, as much as I, who wrote f-cking Mephisto into his Daredevil run I love the character so much, as much as I would like to believe, 'Aw, f-ck, it's Mephisto!' I don't think it is Mephisto, for what it's worth."

Still, despite being in the dark on what may or may not be coming with Peters' character and WandaVision as a whole, Smith has nothing but praise for how Disney+ is releasing episodes of WandaVision on a weekly basis. "That's what's fun about this show is f-cking theorizing and speculating," Smith said. "They were brilliant to not f-cking drop 10 episodes of 9 episodes at once. It forces conversation every week."

Meanwhile, Smith's co-host, accomplished journalist and comic writer Marc Bernardin, has a theory of his own: Agnes killed Sparky the dog. "Marc Bernardin thinks that Agnes killed the dog," he said in the third person, fielding a question from the show's live virtual audience.

"There it is, ladies and gentlemen," Smith joked. "That'll be the top of the news on ComicBook.com." Here we are.

