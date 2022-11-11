WandaVision Producer Says Post-Credits Scene Sets Up Crazy Captain Marvel 2 Story

✖

Marvel Studios set up a powerful new ally in WandaVision with the appearance of Monica Rambeau, the child who first appeared in Captain Marvel but has now been granted powerful abilities ahead of her appearance in the upcoming sequel. We know Teyonah Parris will appear in Captain Marvel 2, and after WandaVision she will now boast powerful light-based abilities due to her travels in-and-out of the Scarlet Witch's Hex that transformed her physical makeup. This event set up Monica's future as a powerful heavy-hitter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

WandaVision producer Mary Livanos recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the series finale. During the interview, Livanos teased the future for Captain Marvel 2 and how Monica Rambeau's meeting with the Skrull teases what's next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It's not Monica's first interaction with a Skrull. Just [Parrris's]. It was so cool to see Teyonah interact with her Skrull counterpart, just knowing the crazy Captain Marvel universe that's in store," said Livanos. "There's just so much more zany that it's going to get, it's fun to think about."

Fans could pick up on the resentment from Monica when she tersely responded to FBI agent Jimmy Woo, "We aren't talking about her," in response to a reference to Carol Danvers. Parris told the Associated Press that thread will be picked up in the future.

"Well, as you know, I was announced to be joining the cast of Captain Marvel 2 with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and the Kamala Khan character," said Parris. "I do believe that we're going to get more into that relationship, and what's going on with those two."

Given the events of Thanos' snap and the people who missed out on five years of their lives, it sounds like Parris' Monica won't let bygones be bygones.

"Not only did [Monica's mother] pass, but Monica wasn't there to help her mother transition. And that's a very hard pill to swallow," Parris told TVLine. "The guilt and the shame and whatever other grief she might be trying to sort through, while returning to work on a project she doesn't even typically do — there are parallels between Monica's grief and trauma and tragedy, as well as what Wanda is experiencing. Monica connects with Wanda on that level."

All episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+. Captain Marvel 2 is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 11, 2022.