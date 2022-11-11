Did WandaVision Include Another Subtle Setup For Secret Invasion?

✖

WandaVision came to an end this weekend and while many fan theories about the series did not come true, the show ended up being an extremely satisfying look into Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) grief and a great introduction to the long-awaited Scarlet Witch. While there weren't any huge reveals about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the finale's first post-credit scene did set up both Captain Marvel 2 and Secret Invasion. The scene saw Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) being greeted by a Skrull who is working for Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and wants to take her to meet him in space. Well, this big moment might not be the episode's only Secret Invasion nod.

While being held by Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg), Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) steals a phone and later calls the FBI for reinforcements. He speaks to someone named Cliff and while that could have been a name chosen at random (you never know with the Marvel Cinematic Universe), it could have also been Cliff Randal.

In Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. #6, the Collective Intelligence, a hive-mind humanoid race from another dimension, is forced to flee from a doomsday device. One such member is Cliff, who disguises himself as a human and ends up working for SHIELD. The character becomes loyal to Earth and turns against the Collective Intelligence when they try to destroy it. While this comic wasn’t about Skrulls, parts of it could certainly be used to inspire the upcoming Secret Invasion. Considering Jimmy Woo worked for SHIELD before the FBI, this Cliff could easily be the same one from the comics.

Of course, Captain Marvel turned Skrulls into good guys, which means if Cliff is being changed into a Skrull, his backstory is probably less sinister. Or, heck, maybe we will never hear the name Cliff again. Sometimes people are just Ralph Bohners, you know?

Secret Invasion is set to star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelson as Talos and will be coming to Disney+. The series will be helmed by Mr. Robot alum Kyle Bradstreet and is set to be a unique take on the Marvel Comics arc of the same name.

"Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "It's not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that's certainly our focus more than, 'Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?'"

