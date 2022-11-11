WandaVision’s Teyonah Parris Teases Monica Rambeau’s Dynamic With Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel 2

✖

WandaVision's Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will soar higher, further, faster with her burgeoning superpowers opposite Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in Captain Marvel 2, but the relationship might not be as tight as the bond between Carol and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). After Monica is blipped back to life during the events of Avengers: Endgame, she learns Maria — a hotshot pilot and the founder of S.W.O.R.D., where Monica is following in her mother's footsteps — succumbed to cancer in 2020, two years into Monica's five-year disappearance at the hands of the Thanos (Josh Brolin) snap that erased half of all life in the universe.

When Monica, astrophysicist Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings), and FBI Agent (Jimmy Woo) discuss the "insane amount of power" wielded by a grieving Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) inside the Westview anomaly nicknamed "the Hex," Monica coldly shuts down talk about the Infinity Stone-powered Captain Marvel and her battle against Thanos in Endgame when she says "we are not talking about her."

Whatever happened between Monica and Carol — who an 11-year-old Monica (Akira Akbar) warmly referred to as "Auntie Carol" decades earlier in the 1995-set Captain Marvel — answers might not come until the sequel soars into theaters in 2022.

"Well, as you know, I was announced to be joining the cast of Captain Marvel 2 with Brie Larson's Captain Marvel and the Kamala Khan character," a tight-lipped Parris told ET Canada. "I do believe that we're going to get more into that relationship, and what's going on with those two."

Parris previously hinted at a superhero trio in Captain Marvel 2, where Monica might adopt the "Photon" callsign in honor of her mother, but Monica's seemingly fractured relationship with Carol could be unresolved fallout from her mother's death.

"Not only did [Monica's mother] pass, but Monica wasn't there to help her mother transition. And that's a very hard pill to swallow," Parris told TVLine. "The guilt and the shame and whatever other grief she might be trying to sort through, while returning to work on a project she doesn't even typically do — there are parallels between Monica's grief and trauma and tragedy, as well as what Wanda is experiencing. Monica connects with Wanda on that level."

Asked about the hinted-at strained relationship between Monica and Carol, Parris said, "We do have a lot of real estate and time to play with the relationships between Carol and Monica [in Captain Marvel 2]." On whether WandaVision will reveal more about that rift before the movie, Parris teased "there's still a lot more story to be told" in the show's final three episodes.

Nia DaCosta's Captain Marvel 2 opens in theaters on November 11, 2022.