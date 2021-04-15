WandaVision: Vision Should Appear in Armor Wars

✖

It's been over a month since the finale of WandaVision, but its impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe is still serving as a topic of debate amongst fans. The epic final episode put both Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and The Vision (Paul Bettany) on an unprecedented new footing, something that is expected to factor into both characters' future MCU appearances. While Wanda has been long confirmed to play a part in the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there hasn't been any clear indication or confirmation of where Vision could pop up in the MCU next. However, there is one upcoming MCU property that seems perfectly suited for a post-WandaVision Vision to return in — the Armor Wars Disney+ series.

Based on the Marvel Comics storyline of the same name, Armor Wars is expected to follow James "Rhodey" Rhodes/War Machine (Don Cheadle) confronting one of Tony Stark's greatest fears, after some form of technology created by the now-dead billionaire falls into the wrong hands. Given the fact that the original Armor Wars event saw Tony himself at the center of that problem, with Rhodey playing more of a supporting role, it was safe to assume that the TV counterpart would take some liberties while still capturing the globe-trotting paranoia of its predecessor. Especially considering the fact that Tony Stark's legacy (for better or for worse) still looms large in the MCU, there could be some interesting ways to work in characters and elements from the franchise's established Iron Man lore.

Enter Vision — or, really, the Ship of Theseus-approved "new" version of him that was introduced at the end of WandaVision. This iteration of Vision, in an all-white version of his Vibranium exoskeleton, was constructed by agents of SWORD, and later given a version of the memories and agency that the "original" Vision had within the Westview anomaly. While that topic of personhood between the two Visions was showcased prominently in the WandaVision finale, the storyline ended rather ambiguously, with the "new" Vision flying out of Westview somewhat unceremoniously and not being seen since.

If there ever was a place well-suited to deal with WandaVision's ending for Vision, and what it says about the character's ongoing quest for autonomy and inner peace, it would be Armor Wars. Depending on the public's knowledge of what happened in the Westview anomaly — and whether or not the broader public is aware of this new Vision existing in the world — it's safe to assume that the worldwide fight for Tony's technology would somehow also have to do with Vision, especially given how preciously SWORD treated his body in WandaVision. It's easy to picture Vision, either willingly or unintentionally, getting pulled into the conflict of Armor Wars, and having to reconcile with his status as a hero, a living weapon, or something else in between amid the direst of circumstances.

That isn't to say that Vision can or should be a main character in Armor Wars alongside Rhodey, but a supporting role or even a cameo would definitely be effective, and would simply make sense for the story the series seems to be telling. Not only that, but it would further strengthen the connective tissue of the MCU, and also allow Bettany to return to the corner of the franchise that he helped build all those years ago.

WandaVision is currently available to stream in its entirety on Disney+. Armor Wars is set to debut on Disney+ at a later date. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.