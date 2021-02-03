Tony Stark's Death Plays a Role In Armor Wars Says Don Cheadle

✖

Marvel Studios' upcoming Disney+ series Armor Wars sees Tony Stark's legacy and his death in Avengers: Endgame both looming large. The show, inspired by a classic Iron Man comic book story from 1987, has Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine going after villains that have obtained pieces of Tony Stark's technology. It may also see Rhodey become the new Iron Man. While the focus is on War Machine, Cheadle tells BroBible that Tony Stark's fall factors into the new series. "The death of Tony Stark, I'm pretty sure, will play a role in the series," Cheadle said.

Cheadle also explained how the series evolves Rhodey's character. "Where we've been sort of progressing Rhodey—even in the last film where he's now up again and he's now walking again and he's now mobile again—so as the technology continues to develop and we keep making innovations in the suit and what happens, I imagine there's gonna be another elevation and another way that we're going to keep digging into that part of Rhodey," he said. "But really, figuring out a way to bridge what's happening in the comic books with what's happening on screen in the MCU and how we're going to make those worlds work, that's really exciting."

The original "Armor Wars" comic book story saw Iron Man hunting down a list of armored enemies. The villains included Beetle, Shockwave, Stilt-Man, the Crimson Dynamo, Controller, Mauler, Professor Power, Titanium Man, the Raiders. The Marvel Cinematic Universe series could bring back a fan-favorite villain, Justin Hammer.

Armor Wars is one of several series Marvel Studios is producing for Disney+. WandaVision is currently releasing on the platform on Fridays. Other upcoming Disney+ Marvel shows include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (which will also feature an appearance by War Machine), Loki, What If…?, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, She-Hulk, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and a Wakanda series.

Are you excited to see War Machine take the spotlight in the Armor Wars series on Disney+? Let us know in the comments section.

More Marvel news: