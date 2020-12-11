Armor Wars: Marvel Studios Announces War Machine Series for Disney+

✖

War Machine is getting his own series. As part of the annual Disney Investor Day festivities, Marvel Studios announced James “Rhodey” Rhodes is getting his own live-action series on Disney+ in the form of Armor Wars, adapting the classic comic arc of the same name. A long-time supporting character of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, the series will put War Machine into the spotlight in his own property, following in the footsteps of other Marvel mainstays like Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and more.

The original comic series focuses on Stark’s quirk for always one-upping his own armor, and the associated dangers with it. At one point, Stark manages to find a super villain that’s managed to reverse-engineer the Iron Man armor and thus, the Armor Wars begin.

A serious focusing on the story completely fits in line with Marvel Studios’ supreme interconnectivity, while still giving Iron Man a presence in the universe even after his death. Though details for the series will be kept close to the vest for quite some time, one hypothetical scenario would be scavengers managing to get their hands on Stark armor from the Avengers compound that was destroyed in Avengers: Endgame.

War Machine’s a character that’s long been on the radar for Marvel Studios, with the character originally set to have a much larger role in Endgame as vice president of the United States.

"We took it out because it didn't have any story weight, but I believe that during one draft, in the five year jump, Rhodie became vice president," Markus told ComicBook.com last year.

"It's not like [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] said, 'You know what, we had a meeting and we're going to have these three streaming services, so let's make sure...'" he added. 'No, if anything, I don't know what all the streaming shows are, but it feels like they might come off of Endgame in some ways, but at no point did anybody say, 'That's what we should do, so therefore, sprinkle that in.'"

The series is just one of of the Iron Man-adjacent series announced tonight, the other being Ironheart, a series featuring Riri Williams.

Armor Wars has yet to get a release date from Marvel Studios.

