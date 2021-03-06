WandaVision Star Evan Peters Breaks Silence on Quicksilver Return for Marvel Studios

✖

Now that WandaVision has ended, we are finally hearing from actor Evan Peters who was thought to be reprising his role as Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After appearing as Pietro Maximoff in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and X-Men: Dark Phoenix, we thought the character might be the first to make the jump across the multiverse and replace Aaron Taylor-Johnson's version, who passed away in Avengers: Age of Ultron. But in a cruel twist plotted by Agatha Harkness, the final episode of WandaVision on Disney+ revealed the character's true identity to be a struggling actor named Ralph Bohner.

While this twist did not sit well with many Marvel fans, Peters said he had a blast on the series. The actor recently broke his silence about the role in a new video posted on the WandaVision Twitter account.

"I know you have a lot of questions, as do I, but the season finale is coming up really soon," Evans said. "I just want to say, dude, I am such a huge fan of the Marvel Universe. It was so cool to come over there and hang out with all those guys. That was freaking awesome."

Various WandaVision actors have spoken with the press at length over the course of the series, but this is the first time Peters has addressed his role since he appeared in Episode 5, "On a Very Special Episode..." Though it came before the finale actually went live on Disney+, the actor expressed gratitude toward the fans for their support.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously spoke about the casting decision. Though his comments came before the series finale reveal, the WandaVision producer revealed his excitement to bring Peters over from the X-Men franchise.

"That's one of the fun things about developing these things or blue-skying it in the rooms," Feige said at the TCAs. "My favorite part of the process is always the very, very beginning when we're figuring out what something could be and at the very, very end when we're refining it and putting it out into the world. So there were all sorts of discussions, but I believe we ended up going with what you saw relatively early on in the development process. It's just another way that certain people were messing around with Wanda."

Hopefully, this isn't the end of Peters' run as Quicksilver in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the actor has portrayed the definitive version of Pietro in his cinematic appearances.

Watch WandaVision on Disney+.

