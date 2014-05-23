WandaVision Director Address Evan Peters X-Men Multiverse Theories

✖

When Evan Peters was revealed to be a part of the WandaVision cast, the immediate thought from te hardcore Marvel fans who are familiar with his previous work is that the Marvel Cinematic Universe had instantly become the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse and revealed a parallel cinematic existence to Fox's X-Men movies. Peters had played Pietro Maximoff in those X-Men movies and was playing some version of the same character which had previously been portrayed by Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the weeks since his debut in WandaVision, theories have spawned by the dozen, and WandaVision director Matt Shakman seems to be teasing something in this regard for the show's impending finale.

"We took every step possible and apparently not enough steps because you know, it did leak out there and that was a shame because you're always trying to keep things quiet as long as you can," Shakman tells ComicBook.com. "And somehow they kept Luke Skywalker a secret, but we couldn't keep Evan a secret, which is a real bummer. But you know, we thought he is the best and he put up with all sorts of, you know, being smuggled in capes, and hidden in vans and all that sort of stuff to try to preserve the illusion."

The idea to have Peters be a part of the show came about early in WandaVision's development. "That came fairly early in the development of the show, this question of who would be at that door and grief does a lot to a person, in terms of what they're willing to accept," Shakman explains. "And, yes, Agatha let's you know that she was pulling the strings on that, trying to get a little more information."

When directly asked if Peters portraying the same character he played in another film franchise's movie world is an intentional multiverse thread or a meta nod which in terms of story essentially amounts to a coincidence, Shakman seems to have something up his sleeve for the finale. "We'll have to meet again some Monday in the future," the director says.

Now, looking at those words through the analytical lens WandaVision has strapped to our eyes, Shakman could be teasing an explanation or acknowledge of Peters' X-Men Quicksilver in Friday's WandaVision finale or he could know about something coming in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. "Some Monday in the future," could mean a Monday before Christmas or a Monday in late March of 2022 - not necessarily the next few days.

