WandaVision: Why Evan Peters Replaced Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Quikcsilver

The surprising revelation that Quicksilver had not only returned from the dead but apparently been recast in WandaVision left Marvel fans baffled. Evan Peters, who played Peter “Quicksilver” Maximoff in the X-Men movies, took over for his counterpart, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who played Pietro “Quicksilver” Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron. The moment left fans with a lot of question relating to Marvel’s burgeoning multiverse, and it only got more confusing from there. However, it turns out Peters’ introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe probably isn’t the going to lead to any sort of larger X-Men and Avengers movie crossover. It turns out, this isn’t the real Pietro but part ofAgatha Harkness’s manipulation of Wanda Maximoff. So what does that mean for the future?

During Disney+’s TCA presentation on Wednesday, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige that the decision to bring in Peters rather than Taylor-Johnson happened pretty early in the development process and then explained that it is all part of how “certain people” are messing with Wanda.

“That’s one of the fun things about developing these things or blue-skying it in the rooms,” Feige said (via The Wrap). “My favorite part of the process is always the very, very beginning when we’re figuring out what something could be and at the very, very end when we’re refining it and putting it out into the world. So there were all sorts of discussions, but I believe we ended up going with what you saw relatively early on in the development process. It’s just another way that certain people were messing around with Wanda.”

And last week’s “Breaking the Fourth Wall”, the seventh episode of the series, revealed that someone was indeed messing with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and using “Pietro” to do so. The episode saw Agnes reveal herself to be Agatha and a montage showed viewers how it had been “Agatha all along” complete with a catchy theme song — a theme song that has spawned many a creative fan cover and remix. Of course, there are still plenty of theories suggesting that Agatha may not be the ultimate big bad of WandaVision. There are plenty of theories that suggest that Mephisto or Nightmare could still be behind it all and even some theories that Quicksilver might actually be Chthon. Fans will just have to wait for the last two episodes to find out.

The first seven episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

