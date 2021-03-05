WandaVision Finale Quicksilver Reveal Has Fans Upset About The Marvel Multiverse

WandaVision Episode 9 brought forth a conclusion to Marvel's first Disney+ show and even though it served as the series finale, plenty of discourse has started to unfold on social media. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got plenty of epic moments like Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) complete transformation into the Scarlet Witch, but other tidbits — like the actual identity of Evan Peters' character — has left some with a bad taste in their mouth.

Spoilers up ahead — proceed with caution if you've yet to watch "The Series Finale!"

Peters isn't Pietro Maximoff, nor is he Quicksilver. He's not the speedster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he isn't the character from the X-Men universe established by 20th Century. Instead, he's a random Westview citizen named Ralph Bohner.

As WandaVision director Matt Shakman told us earlier this week, the production took many steps to not only hide the true identity of Peters' character, but also the fact the actor was even on set.

"We took every step possible and apparently not enough steps because you know, it did leak out there and that was a shame because you're always trying to keep things quiet as long as you can," the filmmaker told ComicBook.com. "And somehow they kept Luke Skywalker a secret, but we couldn't keep Evan a secret, which is a real bummer. But you know, we thought he is the best and he put up with all sorts of, you know, being smuggled in capes, and hidden in vans and all that sort of stuff to try to preserve the illusion."

Suffice to say, a good chunk of the WandaVision fandom isn't too thrilled with the revelation, especially with all the steps to keep a "nothing burger" secret, and you can see what they are saying below.