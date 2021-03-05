WandaVision Finale Quicksilver Reveal Has Fans Upset About The Marvel Multiverse
WandaVision Episode 9 brought forth a conclusion to Marvel's first Disney+ show and even though it served as the series finale, plenty of discourse has started to unfold on social media. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe got plenty of epic moments like Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) complete transformation into the Scarlet Witch, but other tidbits — like the actual identity of Evan Peters' character — has left some with a bad taste in their mouth.
Spoilers up ahead — proceed with caution if you've yet to watch "The Series Finale!"
Peters isn't Pietro Maximoff, nor is he Quicksilver. He's not the speedster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he isn't the character from the X-Men universe established by 20th Century. Instead, he's a random Westview citizen named Ralph Bohner.
As WandaVision director Matt Shakman told us earlier this week, the production took many steps to not only hide the true identity of Peters' character, but also the fact the actor was even on set.
"We took every step possible and apparently not enough steps because you know, it did leak out there and that was a shame because you're always trying to keep things quiet as long as you can," the filmmaker told ComicBook.com. "And somehow they kept Luke Skywalker a secret, but we couldn't keep Evan a secret, which is a real bummer. But you know, we thought he is the best and he put up with all sorts of, you know, being smuggled in capes, and hidden in vans and all that sort of stuff to try to preserve the illusion."
Suffice to say, a good chunk of the WandaVision fandom isn't too thrilled with the revelation, especially with all the steps to keep a "nothing burger" secret, and you can see what they are saying below.
Not Amused
•No mention of Monica’s guy (astrophysicist)— Jaden👑🔥 (@JadenSEAA) March 5, 2021
•Who’s cliff
•Where did White Vision go
•Quicksilver was just a guy named Boner
•Skrulls again(lead up to an invasion? Idk)
•We don’t get to keep Westside Vision
•No Luke Skywalker type cameo#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/C8ZLuq4rKp
Utopia
cw/ wandavision spoilers #WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale— han (@infinityhowlett) March 5, 2021
society if wandavision’s pietro was actually x-men’s quicksilver instead of ralph pic.twitter.com/PoDMp5pfUk
Screaming
Everyone watching the WandaVision Season Finale expecting a Luke Skywalker level cameo but instead find out Evan Peters was playing Ralph 'Boner' Bohner instead of Quicksilver: pic.twitter.com/xbWNGzReut— MisAnthroPony (@MisAnthro_Pony) March 5, 2021
Need More Coffee
#WandaVision #WandaVisionFinale
MCU when they hear the word "Quicksilver" pic.twitter.com/Uvr1ZgUKu8— Ral ceo of bucky 💐 STREAM TFATWS IN 14 DAYS (@snowpointexe) March 5, 2021
Fumble
#WandaVision was a great character arc for Wanda, and one of the most sincere things the MCU has done.
However, everything teased by the show runners that went nowhere led to an ultimately disappointing finale. Also, how do you completely fumble Quicksilver? A boner joke really?— Reviews by Brooks (@brookstweetz) March 5, 2021
Westview, USA
i can't believe how a random citizen gave us the best live-action quicksilver #wandavision pic.twitter.com/hcmoT7pHeM— Ralph Bohner (@titanbat81) March 5, 2021
Clowning Around
the wandavision writers watching us make theories about fox quicksilver, the x-men, mephisto and the multiverse #WandaVisionFinale pic.twitter.com/5TMCd0Aq4H— hani 🦕💛 (@madriipoor) March 5, 2021
Say What?
>announce movie called Multiverse of Madness— Alex Lynch (@LynchReborn) March 5, 2021
>say WandaVision ties into it
>cast Evan Peters from X-men movies
>give him super speed
>make him impersonate Wanda's brother
>make him dress like comic Quicksilver on Halloween
>hes actually Ralph Boner pic.twitter.com/oa61gBy4YK
Ronald McDonald
just a reminder they had all that hype for quicksilver just for him to be called ‘boner’#WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/R6i6pdtv1S— 👋 (@jimmywootheking) March 5, 2021
Maybe More?
I really hope that Evan Peters appearance in WandaVision was not the last time we will see him in MCU😭😭😭 #WandaVisionFinale #Quicksilver #PeterMaximoff pic.twitter.com/xCd1ZizffQ— Gwen (@gwenlarusso) March 5, 2021
WandaVision is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.
What'd you think of Marvel's debut television series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
