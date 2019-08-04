Hilarious WandaVision Fan Edit Teases the Ultimate Crossover

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 gave us one of the most critically-acclaimed superhero films to ever be released. It also managed to give us a meme that’s still used well over a decade after the film first hit theaters. Using the impending launch of WandaVision in the next few years, one Marvel fan shared a fan edit earlier today that could leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

Courtesy of YouTuber Tobey in the MCU, the WandaVision “teaser” begins with Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) talking about dinner, a scene ripped straight out of Captain America: Civil War. Then, out of nowhere, Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker shows up informing the two it’s “Pizza Time!” All in all, the clip’s only 22 seconds and it’s worth every moment.

As for WandaVision proper, it looks to be the third Disney+ show release by Marvel Studios, currently scheduled to hit the new Disney service in the spring of 2021. Officially announced by studio head Kevin Feige at Comic-Con, we know both Olsen and Bettany will be back to reprise their roles and the show will also introduce an adult Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris. Though exact details remain mum on the series, it was teased at Marvel’s Hall H panel the show would explain by Wanda Maximoff is called Scarlet Witch.

“Elizabeth Olsen says the show will be weird, deep and fun. And we’ll finally find out why she’s called the Scarlet Witch. Paul doesn’t know how or if he’s alive in this show,” one entertainment journalist wrote during the panel.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye hit Disney+ in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.