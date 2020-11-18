Paul Bettany Confirms Vision Has a Purple Penis, Marvel Fans Go Nuts

We're not going to get into why this is an important or possibly completely unimportant detail of WandaVision as Wanda Maximoff and The Vision are starting a family in the upcoming Disney+ series. But, we can't not talk about this: Paul Bettany confirmed Vision has a purple penis and it can change its density. This means Vision went from all of us thinking he just had a USB stick to upload his information to being able to make that thing weigh a metric ton. Vision changing his density is something pulled straight from the comics, like the moment he was able to stop Quicksilver by putting his hand on Quicksilver's wrist and making his hand weigh a ton. But, now we're left wondering how Wanda survives.

Rightfully so, Marvel stans are losing their collective sh-t over over this massive development. "He's purple," Bettany told MTV's Josh Horowitz on the host's Stir Crazy series. "Vision can change his density, so there's that."

We're not even going to bring up the questions this presents about Mr. Fantastic.

Naturally, chaos has ensued. Everyone is picking up this story, whether it's geek media or sports outlets that dabble in getting big traffic to their websites. The Vision has a purple penis that can change its density is the headline that would probably get just as much traffic from entertainment media whether we were in this awful content and news drought or not. Fact is, we're here, the egg plant emoji is never going to be the same.

Marvel stans on Twitter are already one of a kind in their discussions about characters, let alone when it delves into this genre of character discussions. Below, some of the reactions have been rounded up, but be warned: it might ruin the color purple for you.