WandaVision Star Paul Bettany Offers NSFW Details About Vision

For those wondering about certain details regarding Vision — the Ultron-created android — that are not safe for work, not even in the slightest, fret not — Paul Bettany has you covered. In a recent chat with MTV's Josh Horowitz, the duo dove right into the thick of it and got on the topic of Vision's genitalia. You know, the same Vision that's in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, arguably the biggest franchise Disney's ever owned.

"Well, here's the thing. I noticed in Watchmen, they go there," Bettany says about full-frontal nudity. "It's the size of Manhattan [laughs], it's a fantastic example of an aforementioned penis."

As you might expect from a series on Disney+, however, WandaVision will most certainly not be going the route of Watchmen. "No, there is no nudity so to speak, but I think people can answer this question for themselves about whether he does or doesn't [have a penis]. Vision can change his density, so there's that," the actor adds with a coy smile.

Horowitz couldn't stop himself and then asked the million-dollar question. You know the one, and the actor's response was simple enough: "He's purple," Bettany says.

After the fact, Bettany reminded his gracious host that he had never seen Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige get as giddy as he did when developing WandaVision, a project the actor previously called "f-cking bonkers."

"I think I can guarantee a few things. I think we took an enormous swing," Bettany shared with Stir Crazy. "I think it's gonna pay off. I've never seen Kevin Feige more giddy and excited."

"I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show," the actor revealed in a separate interview with IMDb earlier this year. "It's beautifully written ... and it is f-cking bonkers. I mean, it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer ... they'll get much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

WandaVision debuts on Disney+ beginning January 15, 2021.

