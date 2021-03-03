WandaVision's Randall Park Explains How His “Badass” Fight Scene Came to Be

✖

WandaVision's final episode drops on Disney+ this Friday and the series has seen a lot of excitement, including some action from Jimmy Woo, the character played by Randall Park who first appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp. During Episode 6, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!," Jimmy got the chance to show off some fighting skills when he took down some of Director Hayward's (Josh Stamberg) SWORD goons. The moment got a lot of attention from fans on Twitter, so it's no surprise Conan O'Brien recently brought it up in an interview with Park.

"Yeah, it was thrilling, it was thrilling, and I rarely get to do choreographed fight scenes in my career, so the fact that I had the chance to do that was great," Park shared. "And Marvel, you know, as far as fight scenes, Marvel is so good at… I mean, the fight coordinators, they have this great team that helps you, you know, choreograph the fight work on making it seem real because they want everything to seem real. We worked with them for weeks before we shot that fight scene, like every day. They train us and I remember on that first day of training, the fight coordinator was like, 'Show us how you see the fight scene,' and I do the fight scene for them and I remember the coordinator being like, he’s trying to be nice, but he was like, ‘Yeah, no. That's like all wrong. That’s not how one fights.'"

Park went on to explain that he was told, "'You gotta make a fist, there’s no slapping." Park proceeded to hilariously slap the air before adding, "Another thing I remember him saying was, he pulled me aside because he thought I’d be embarrassed but he was like, 'Why are you screaming so much?' I was like, 'Because I’m scared.'" Park said the coordinator replied, "'This is Marvel, there’s no screaming during a fight. You can grunt..'" Park added, "It’s really tough for me not to scream, I’m in the moment, but they worked with us for the next two weeks, like every day, and they got it to a really good place. I think that it turned out pretty badass." You can watch the interview in the clip below:

A while back, Park spoke with BUILD Series and explained how he got involved with WandaVision.

"I had a meeting over at Marvel, just a kind of general thing to talk about where I was at and where they're at I was like, 'Yeah, I would love to bring Jimmy Woo back if there was ever the opportunity.' And then like a week later they were like, 'Hey, come back, we want to talk to you about this show.' And I was like, 'Great,'" Park said.

"It's surreal because I grew up collecting comic books," Park added. "And I was a big Marvel fan, so just to be in that world and to play a character that was actually in the comic books and then in the same year to be in Aquaman and to play a character that was in the DC Universe, I mean, that was pretty surreal."

WandaVision's final episode drops on Disney+ on Friday, March 5th.