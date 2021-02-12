WandaVision Fans Are Hyped Over Jimmy Woo Fighting
The latest episode of WandaVision has caused a lot of excitement on social media. Marvel fans are thrilled about the characters dressing up in their classic comics costumes for Halloween and others are diving into new theories about the appearance of Evans Peters as Quicksilver. Another moment from Episode 6, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!," that has people talking is a badass scene featuring Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). The suspicious Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg) kicked Jimmy, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) out of the operation, but the SWORD agents removing them from the scene didn't get very far. Monica and Jimmy took down some of the agents, much to the surprise (and delight) of Darcy and fans.
Jimmy Woo is quickly becoming a fan-favorite character on WandaVision. In fact, there are people advocating for him to get his own spin-off. After his heroic display in this week's episode, fans are gushing over Jimmy and the dynamic trio forming between him, Monica, and Darcy. You can check out some of the reactions to his fighting skills below...
Iconic
cw // #wandavision #wanda episode 6 spoilers— zach•wandavision (@civiiswar) February 12, 2021
,
i just loved monica rambeau and jimmy woo handling sword agents pic.twitter.com/xxCVvb8Ay3
Agent Woo Forever
There's all this talk about #Wanda but can anyone give a shoutout to those fighting skills Jimmy Woo was showing in that episode? I was like, "Whoa, he is an agent!" Lol. pic.twitter.com/cdGK7aN1V9— Annlyel James (@annlyeljames) February 12, 2021
It's True, Though
just saying the scene of jimmy woo and monica fighting the guards was hot— stella's tweets deserve better (@mrlindamay) February 12, 2021
Darcy Is All of Us
#WandaVision Spoilers— Rena (@LauRenaTamara) February 12, 2021
-
-
-
I was Darcy watching this scene cause I was not expecting Jimmy Woo to throw hands 👀 I’m so here for him and Monica fighting back https://t.co/uPrdettKvk
The Crowd Goes Wild
// #WandaVision spoilers
They gave my man Jimmy Woo a fight scene!!! Let's go!! pic.twitter.com/wte93huHLy— Weird Pastor's Kid (@singingboy12) February 12, 2021
Too Funny
#WandaVision SPOILERS
-
-
-
Darcy watching Monica and Jimmy beating up SWORDS agents shouldn’t be this funny, but it is. She’s a whole mood. pic.twitter.com/nTEXUQ5rh6— alias - WV SPOILERS (@itsjustanx) February 12, 2021
You Love to See It
// #WANDAVISION SPOILERS
JIMMY WOO KNOWS HOW TO PUNCH. LOOK AT MY BABY GO. TAKE EM WOO TAKE EM. FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT
THIS TRIO >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>— Lᴜᴄɪᴅ ⁸⁺⁷ || :) (@bobafilecorrupt) February 12, 2021
True Love
I ♥️ Jimmy Woo.
That’s it, that’s the tweet.#WandaVision pic.twitter.com/51xcZWtw2T— Rachel Cushing (@RachelJCushing) February 12, 2021
Truer Words
After tonight's episode, I think one of the best new relationships in the MCU has got to be the trio that is Monica, Darcy, and Jimmy. They literally are the best and im so glad this show has put them together. They did THAT in episode 6. Yep. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/5BoUMydi0W— Wanda Maximoff's bitch (@AtIUlover) February 12, 2021
In Conclusion, Dream Team
JIMMY WOO, MONICA RAMBEAU AND DARCY LEWIS WORLD DOMINATION pic.twitter.com/o0e7vVLGp3— Ral ceo of bucky ⎊ STREAM TFATWS IN 35 DAYS (@snowpointexe) February 12, 2021