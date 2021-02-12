WandaVision Fans Are Hyped Over Jimmy Woo Fighting

The latest episode of WandaVision has caused a lot of excitement on social media. Marvel fans are thrilled about the characters dressing up in their classic comics costumes for Halloween and others are diving into new theories about the appearance of Evans Peters as Quicksilver. Another moment from Episode 6, "All-New Halloween Spooktacular!," that has people talking is a badass scene featuring Jimmy Woo (Randall Park). The suspicious Director Hayward (Josh Stamberg) kicked Jimmy, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) out of the operation, but the SWORD agents removing them from the scene didn't get very far. Monica and Jimmy took down some of the agents, much to the surprise (and delight) of Darcy and fans.

Jimmy Woo is quickly becoming a fan-favorite character on WandaVision. In fact, there are people advocating for him to get his own spin-off. After his heroic display in this week's episode, fans are gushing over Jimmy and the dynamic trio forming between him, Monica, and Darcy. You can check out some of the reactions to his fighting skills below...