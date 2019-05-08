Watch Chris Hemsworth Dance Into Robert Downey Jr.’s Lunch With Avengers Cast

Avengers: Endgame is finally in theaters everywhere, which means the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film have been extra present on their various social media accounts. Another in a long long of delightful behind-the-scenes posts comes from Chris Hemsworth, the actor best known for playing Thor. Hemsworth tweeted a video from a lunch thrown by Robert Downey Jr., and it shows the God of Thunder dancing up a storm.

“Flashback to a little lunch @RobertDowneyJr threw while we were shooting @Avengers. What can I say, the music took hold of me…,” Hemsworth wrote.

The video shows a handful of the movie’s cast eating lunch and rocking out to a mariachi band. It looks like Downey Jr. invited Jeremy Renner , Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, and a couple others to take part in the festive lunch. Hemsworth must have heard the music from afar, as the video shows him outside dancing over like an adorable goofball.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, clearly loving the behind-the-scenes fun.

“When you beat NoobMaster69 in fortnite,” @Abubakr_3000 joked.

“Waiting for the dance competition between you and @prattprattpratt. Who wins becomes Asguardians’s captain,” @ChrisHBrasil added.

Others made some great comparison jokes:

And some just shared more clips of Hemsworth dancing.

We love a hero who isn’t afraid to let loose on the dance floor!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

