Watch Iron Man Scare Benedict Cumberbatch On ‘Ellen’

Ellen’s tradition of scaring her guests has now claimed the sorcerer supreme.

Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch appeared on Ellen to talk about Avengers: Infinity War, but he got way more than he bargained for. Ellen brought up scary movies, and it turns out Cumberbatch is quite easily scared. Making horror films isn’t necessarily hard for him since he knows what’s coming, but Ellen did not prepare him and had someone in an Iron Man costume pop out of her table.

Cumberbatch’s expression was priceless, and she clearly caught him by surprise. A F*** off later and he was burying his head in his hands as the frightening Iron Man ran away. Ellen couldn’t have been happier with the reaction, and you can check out the full video above.

The Cloak would never have let that happen…just sayin.

Fans were happy to see Doctor Strange interact with the greater Marvel Universe in Infinity War, especially Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). The character of Strange has changed quite a bit though since we last saw him in his standalone film.

“We met a very somber person by the end of the first film,” the actor went on. “I think he’d become crude into the idea of being really heroic is sacrificing your own needs and selfishness for something a little more selfless and doing good for others. That’s a lonely part for the taking. That moment where he looks at the watch, his last vestige to Christine, and then out of the window and there he is in a profile of a hero to come.”

Fans aren’t sure when they will see him next, though there is the possibility he will show up in Avengers 4. No word yet on an official sequel to Doctor Strange, though there have been occasional teases by director Scott Derrickson. Only time will tell, but we sure hope we get to see the crazy world of magic once more.

