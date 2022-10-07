Werewolf by Night Critics TV Spot Released

It's an exciting week to be a Marvel fan. Not only did She-Hulk: Attorney at Law release its penultimate episode yesterday, but the highly-anticipated "special presentation," Werewolf by Night, is now available on Disney+. The horror special is a first for Marvel with a runtime of 53 minutes. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will follow its lead later this year, but for now, Werewolf By Night is the perfect treat for spooky season. In fact, critics are loving it, and it currently has a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. In honor of the high praise, Marvel has released a new TV spot featuring some critic reactions, including ComicBook.com's own Adam Barnhardt.

"Critics are calling Marvel Studios' Special Presentation: Werewolf by Night 'one of the best homages to classic horror.' Witness it for yourself, NOW STREAMING only on @DisneyPlus," Marvel shared on Twitter. You can check out the video below:

Werewolf by Night was directed by the iconic composer, Michael Giacchino, and stars Laura Donnelly (Elsa Bloodstone) and Gael García Bernal (Jack Russell). You can read Marvel's official synopsis for the special below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

"I've been having a blast. It's an incredibly challenging process. I love it," Giacchino previously told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Every day, I've been having fun working on it and we're in the middle of it. Hopefully, very soon we'll share a lot more about it. Yeah. There's not much I can't say other than I'm having a good time and I am working on something that I love. So, that's a win-win right there."

Does Werewolf by Night Feature Moon Knight or Blade?

It's likely Bernal's character will appear again in the MCU, but for now, Werewolf by Night does not feature any of Marvel's other big names in horror. Giacchino recently told us that his focus was on making this special as separated from the MCU as he could.

"[Cameos] never really came up," Giacchino said. "I mean, we talked a little bit about Blade, but in the end it was like, 'You know what, if we're looking at this and I always described this as an episode of The Twilight Zone, you know, let's keep it contained.' This is one night in the life of Jack and Elsa, and let's see what that's like. And I know everyone searches for connectivity and we want this person in here and this, and I was like, 'No, let's just do this.' It exists in this same world as all of these other things. It does, but let's not worry about that right now. We'll deal with that maybe someday, I don't know. But for right now, I just wanted to tell the story of one night in the life of these characters and hopefully something that you could just drop in on not having seen anything else and just enjoy it for what it was."

Werewolf by Night is now streaming on Disney+.