Werewolf by Night Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

The first reactions for Werewolf by Night surfaced over the weekend with an overwhelmingly positive response from those who got a first glimpse at the series. Tuesday, Rotten Tomatoes uploaded the first score for the Michael Giacchino-direct special, and it's about as good as it can get. As of this writing, Werewolf by Night has a perfect score on the review-aggregating site.

That said, it's unlikely that score will hold. The site only has six reviews listed, all of which from critics who attended a special in-person screening of the horror picture at Fantastic Fest in Austin on Sunday. To date, Marvel Studios has yet to land a perfect rating on the site, with Ms. Marvel being the best-rated project overall (97-percent Fresh) while Black Panther is the highest-rated movie at 96-percent Fresh.

As standard with other Marvel Studios projects on Disney+, the overall review embargo for Werewolf by Night is set to lift shortly before it debuts on the streamer. ComicBook.com's Jim Viscardi had the ultimate praise for the special, saying it's "easily the best thing [Disney+] has done."

Will Werewolf by Night ever crossover?

As with most MCU projects, it's incredibly likely Gael Garcia Bernal's Werewolf by Night will inevitably appear elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For now, however, Michael Giacchino told us Sunday his focus was on making this special as separated from the MCU as he could.

"[Cameos] never really came up," Giacchino said. "I mean, we talked a little bit about Blade, but in the end it was like, 'You know what, if we're looking at this and I always described this as an episode of The Twilight Zone, you know, let's keep it contained.' This is one night in the life of Jack and Elsa, and let's see what that's like. And I know everyone searches for connectivity and we want this person in here and this, and I was like, 'No, let's just do this.' It exists in this same world as all of these other things. It does, but let's not worry about that right now. We'll deal with that maybe someday, I don't know. But for right now, I just wanted to tell the story of one night in the life of these characters and hopefully something that you could just drop in on not having seen anything else and just enjoy it for what it was."

What is Werewolf by Night about?

Marvel's official synopsis for the special can be found below:

"On a dark and somber night, a secret cabal of monster hunters emerge from the shadows and gather at the foreboding Bloodstone Temple following the death of their leader," the synopsis reads. "In a strange and macabre memorial to the leader's life, the attendees are thrust into a mysterious and deadly competition for a powerful relic—a hunt that will ultimately bring them face to face with a dangerous monster."

Werewolf by Night hits Disney+ on October 7th. What other characters do you hope to see appear in the upcoming special? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!