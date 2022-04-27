Man-Thing Reportedly Appearing in Marvel's Werewolf by Night Halloween Special

✖

It looks like Man-Thing's arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may come sooner than expected. At one point this year, the beloved Marvel Horror character was rumored to get his own Disney+ Halloween special in a year or so. Now, new sources suggest the character's going to be appear by the end of the year in an entirely different special instead. The latest report comes from Cosmic Circus, which suggests the Macabre Man-Thing will appear in the yet-to-be-named Halloween special featuring the likes of Werewolf by Night.

Cosmic Circus, which has a proven track record with other such tidbits of information, also reported Laura Donnelly is, in fact, playing Elsa Bloodstone within that same special. Since it's likely the special will run right around an hour, it's believed the project has already wrapped principal photography after a whirlwind three-week filming stint.

Outside of a straight-to-video Man-Thing movie released by SYFY in the early 2000s, the character has yet to appear in the flesh within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At one point, the character was name-dropped in an episode of Agents of SHIELD and the Grandmaster's tower in Thor: Ragnarok seemingly include his face as a decoration, signaling the character's involvement in the Contest of Champions.

"I was just trying to inject my tone and sensibility into it, and then those guys who actually know the comics came in and were like, 'Let's just push it in this direction back here,'" Thor helmer Taika Waititi once told IGN. "Korg and Miek, who are two characters from 'Planet Hulk,' there's that stuff."

"One difference is we have the Grandmaster ruling Sakaar instead of the Red King, and so there's those things, but I don't really pay that much attention to it," he added. "I'm trying to create cool characters and tone and story instead of it has to be totally authentic to the comic because I think that's when you run into trouble when you can't be creatively free to adjust things."

