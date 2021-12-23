Werewolf By Night Disney+ Details Surface in New Marvel Report

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is branching out into some fascinating territory in the next few years, particularly with regards to its spooky characters. Among them is a currently-untitled Halloween special for Disney+, which has since been confirmed to star Station Eleven and Mozart in the Jungle‘s Gael Garcia Bernal. Bernal is expected to portray an incarnation of Werewolf by Night in the special — and now we might have a better idea of some of those specifics. According to a new report from The Illuminerdi, Bernal could potentially be playing the Jack Russell incarnation of the character. Their reporting also indicates that Nina Price / Vampire By Night, a vampire-werewolf hybrid who is Russell’s niece in the comics, might also be making an appearance.

Rumors have been swirling for years around Werewolf by Night’s place in the MCU, with reports dating back to 2019 indiciating that he could appear in some sort of upcoming project. This past July, Kevin Smith revealed that Marvel Studios shut down plans for him to put Werewolf by Night in his now-defunct Howard the Duck animated series, because the character would already be appearing elsewhere.

“In my head, as I started building my season, I was like, ‘Alright. Episode 5. Werewolf by Night,’” Smith explained on his Fatman Beyond podcast earlier this year. “The idea of our story was that Howard was trapped here and he was trying to get pages of the Darkhold, which would allow him to go back. There’s Howard as I’m laying it out and then I go into Jeph and told him what I wanted to do, and that’s when they said ‘You can’t use Werewolf by Night,’ and I asked why. They said the movie division was using him.”

Fans had also speculated that the character could be appearing in Marvel’s Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight series, given that the character initially debuted in the Werewolf by Night comic series.

The Werewolf by Night special is set to be the second MCU special planned for Disney+, with the streaming service also currently planning a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special written and directed by James Gunn.

