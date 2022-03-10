Werewolf By Night: 7 Characters That Should Appear in Marvel’s Halloween Special

Marvel’s Werewolf By Night will soon roll cameras, and the Disney-owned studio will open up yet another corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe we’ve yet to see. While Doctor Strange and WandaVision have treated fans to a mystical side of the franchise, projects like Werewolf By Night will give fans full-on supernatural goodness.

As such, we scoured the Marvel library for seven characters we feel would be best served as supporting characters not only in Werewolf By Night, but as stars in Marvel’s supernatural stories as the franchise churns forward.

Keep scrolling to see who we want to see pop up in the Halloween special.

Elsa Bloodstone

Opposite every good monster is arguably a better monster hunter, and Elsa Bloodstone is due her live-action action debut sooner rather than later. The character has become a cult classic amongst fans of the House of Ideas and will inevitably arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at one point or another. So…why not Werewolf By Night?

Frankenstein’s Monster

Frankenstein. Frankenstein’s Monster. Frankenberry. The Holy Trinity of all things Frank in the month of October. Marvel’s Monster of Frankenstein series was popular right at the same time the first Werewolf by Night volume was getting off the ground, and the monster is arguably one of the holiday’s most popular beasts. It’d make for the perfect crossover.

N’Kantu the Living Mummy

Mummies are everywhere on Halloween, so why wouldn’t Marvel’s Halloween special include N’Kantu, the Living Mummy? N’Kantu has long been a staple of Marvel’s Horror mythos and has appeared in most iterations of the Howling Commandoes and Legion of Monsters. If N’Kantu doesn’t appear in Moon Knight, a pleasant spot would be a cameo in Werewolf By Night as Marvel works to piece together a supernatural corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lilith, Daughter of Dracula

There are two major Marvel characters amed Lilith. The most popular of the two often appears opposite Ghost Rider and is often called the Mother of Demons. The one we want to talk about, however, is Lilith, the Daughter of Dracula. the Daughter of Dracula was the first to appear in the Marvel source material and is essentially your run-of-the-mill vampire. Since Blade is on the way and Vampire By Night is supposedly in the special, it might make sense for another supporting vampire, should time allow.

Scarecrow (or Straw Man)

Ebenezer Laughton has long been a nemesis of Marvel’s Ghost Rider. At one point, the character was supposed to appear in Mark Steven Johnson’s Ghost Rider film, but Marvel didn’t want to replicate DC Comics, which had just released Batman Begins at the time. Like his DC counterpart, Scarecrow can, in fact, induce fear in those he chooses. He’s also essentially immortal while being in the presence of those feeling fear. Not to mention the fact he’s a professional contortionist, something that could provide a definite spook factor for a Halloween special.

If Marvel doesn’t want to go the Scarecrow route, the studio could choose to go with Straw Man, a similar villain with a separate supernatural and mystical skillset. Straw Man can also happen to manipulate plants and the weather, making him a slightly more dangerous villain.

Terror

Few characters are as terrifying in the Marvel stable than…well, Terror. Real name Shreck—yeah, quite the coincidence—Terror starred in the beloved self-titled Terror Inc. series. Terror gained powers by using the dismembered limbs of other superheroes and villains. Pretty gnarly, right? Terror’s not really a character they can translate well to live-action so this one is admittedly a long shot. But one can hope, right?

Zombie (Simon Garth)

Every good horror team-up needs a Zombie, a Simon Garth might be the best choice for the scene at hand. Garth is the name of Marvel’s first zombie, first appearing Menace #5 (July 1953). The character doesn’t necessarily have any exact attachment to Werewolf By Night, but if Marvel wanted to complete the perfect group of Halloween beasts, Simon is a must.

Which other characters would you like to see pop up in Werewolf by Night? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

