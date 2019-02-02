Wesley Snipes Speaks Out on Possible ‘Blade’ Return, Praises Stan Lee

.@wesleysnipes on Stan Lee’s impact, his favorite cameo, and if we will see him return as Blade! #StanLeeTribute pic.twitter.com/DL5u1sseyf — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) January 31, 2019

Fans continue to clamor for a new take on the coolest vampire hunter in the Marvel Universe, with many hoping Wesley Snipes returns for another installment of Blade.

And though the R-rated franchise has returned to Marvel Studios, there’s yet to be any major plans for a movie or TV show featuring the fan-favorite character that helped kickstart the last generation of superhero films. But that’s not stopping Snipes from campaigning for a return.

While speaking on the red carpet for the Stan Lee tribute event, Snipes dodged the question if we will see him play Blade in the future.

“Daywalker clique, baby,” Snipes said.

The actor also addressed the legacy of the late Marvel Comics legend, praising Lee’s creativity and perseverance in the industry. When asked about the impact Lee had on his own career, Snipes used Lee’s inspiration to challenge others.

“All your creativity is never wasted. Be more creative and have no fear in being creative,” Snipes said. “Sooner or later, sooner or later, sooner or later they’re going to find out that you’re great. That you’re wonderful! Sooner or later!”

Last summer, Snipes revealed that he’s been in talks with people at Marvel about a possible future for Blade during an interview with VICE.

“There are a lot of conversations going around right now and we’re very blessed to have the enthusiasm and interest in something coming from that world again,” Snipes said. “We’ve created two projects that fit perfectly into this world and, when people see them, I think they’re only going to have a problem with deciding which one they love the most.

“All the main execs [at Marvel] and my team, we’ve been discussing for the past two years. Everyone’s enthusiastic about it, everybody gets it. But they got a business to run and they gotta square the things that they gotta figure out before they can get to it, I guess. In the meantime, we got a business to run and our own slate of things to do so,” the actor added.

There’s no word yet on what Marvel Studios has planned for the future of the franchise, but hopefully we learn more soon.

[h/t Collider]

