What If: Marvel Fans Can't Stop Praising 1602 Episode

The penultimate episode of the second season of Marvel's What If...? dropped on Disney+ today, and it asked the question, "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" This episode was a big one as it saw many fan-favorite Marvel characters reuniting with a huge twist. Loosely based on the Marvel 1602 by Neil Gaiman, the episode saw beloved Marvel characters dealing with a huge threat while living out their roles during a completely different point in history. MCU fans are loving the episode, and many have taken to social media to praise it.

The cast of characters in "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" was stacked, and included Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Tony Stark (Mick Wingert), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff (Lake Bell), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), Hela (Cate Blanchett), Loki, (Tom Hiddleston), Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

You can check out some of the fan reactions to "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" below...