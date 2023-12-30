What If: Marvel Fans Can't Stop Praising 1602 Episode
"What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602" is getting high praise from Marvel fans.
The penultimate episode of the second season of Marvel's What If...? dropped on Disney+ today, and it asked the question, "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" This episode was a big one as it saw many fan-favorite Marvel characters reuniting with a huge twist. Loosely based on the Marvel 1602 by Neil Gaiman, the episode saw beloved Marvel characters dealing with a huge threat while living out their roles during a completely different point in history. MCU fans are loving the episode, and many have taken to social media to praise it.
The cast of characters in "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" was stacked, and included Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Steve Rogers (Josh Keaton), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Tony Stark (Mick Wingert), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Natasha Romanoff (Lake Bell), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), Hela (Cate Blanchett), Loki, (Tom Hiddleston), Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).
You can check out some of the fan reactions to "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" below...
The Ultimate Reunion
Hearing SO MANY familiar voices in 'Avengers Assembled: 1602' was so heartwarming & is something that I’m very grateful for.
Tonight’s episode really felt like an Avengers reunion. pic.twitter.com/XkxC2aWXYc— Jordan Jones (@jordnjnes) December 29, 2023
"Favorite One So Far"
#WhatIf Season 2 Ep 8 is my favorite one so far. It captures the concept of the show the best and uses it to its full potential. It was awesome seeing a wildly different take on the MCU characters. Captain Carter rules and Tony was hilarious. I want a whole 1602 show now. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/ZkoP8JS6gU— ComicAccuracy (@comicaccuracy) December 29, 2023
Peggy and Steve Forever
What if the Avengers Assembled in 1602 is an amazing continuation of the MULTIVERSE saga. Love how despite she was told this alternate universe was destined to die, Captain Carter’s mentality is “if you see someone hurt, you help them.” Peggy & Steve’s love felt Shakespearean! pic.twitter.com/EykRRMxUw9— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) December 29, 2023
Bucky Hive Rise
ALL BUCKY'S SCENES FROM THE 1602 WHAT IF EPISODE
WE GOT BUCKY AND SCOTT BEING REALLY GOOD FRIENDS AND HE CALLING HIM “BUCK”, STEVE, BUCKY AND SCOTT AS ROBIN HOOD, PEACE BETWEEN BUCKY AND TONY, STEVEBUCKY CRUMBS, BUCKY PLAYING A TRUMPET, BUCKY BEING CHAOTIC AND SO MANY QUESTIONS pic.twitter.com/xyQLMqGacP— tessa ४ (@widowhistle) December 29, 2023
Merlin Wanda Ate
how do you say gagstress in 1602 #WhatIf #WandaMerlin pic.twitter.com/HWI5UXSTaz— ken (@wandaslizzie) December 29, 2023
The Ultimate Showdown
Captain Carter vs. 1602 Thor#WhatIfSeason2 #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/Y4wFZa41oy— Multiverse Saga Gifs (@multiversegifs) December 29, 2023
Perfect Loki Rep
the fact that everyone was THROWN in 1602 and loki immediately became a shakespeare fan like— mari | LOKI & PJO ERA (@sixoflokis) December 29, 2023
THATS SO IN CHARACTER AND SO TOM AND GOD I LOVE IT pic.twitter.com/UoHStQM7y1
All Of Us
Me after watching the Marvel 1602 episode of #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/ZguLtdpgcy— FilmFatale_NYC 🇭🇹 🇩🇴 🇺🇸 (@FilmFatale_NYC) December 29, 2023
Seriously, Though
Captain Carter from 1602 is gonna be a mean Hot Toys figure (I hope)— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 29, 2023
Can't Stop Thinking About It
what if 1602 plot twist actually gagged me pic.twitter.com/BC1TYWf34s— ken (@wandaslizzie) December 29, 2023
We Want More
The newest #WhatIfS2 episode is too short, I need a whole series about the 1602 avengers, and more Wanda Merlin specifically pic.twitter.com/FlaQWlwo2p— Nipsey Hoes Blanchett🌹 (@IzzyThunderIce) December 29, 2023
One To Go...
I LOVED THAT SO MUCH my favorite episodes are always the ones with the biggest changes, and the 1602 aesthetic is amazing. It's so fun seeing all these characters adapt to the time period
I have no clue what to expect for the final tomorrow but I'm really excited! #WhatIf https://t.co/LJUieHXAsH pic.twitter.com/7r8fxxmqLf— Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) December 29, 2023
...And We're Not Ready!
Damn, #WhatIf really just cooked up another banger episode. This season has been sooo good I’m actually really disappointed we only have one episode left
I honestly wish 1602 was its own animated show because there’s so much to explore here pic.twitter.com/1c6IwZdF79— Jay 🏳️🌈 🎄 (@Jay_Zech) December 29, 2023
The season finale of What If...?'s second season drops December 30th on Disney+.