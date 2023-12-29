What If...?'s 1602 Episode Puts a Major Twist on Avengers: Infinity War

At the end of the fifth episode of What If...?'s second season, Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) was unexpectedly summoned by Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) to the year 1602. Turns out, an alternate reality set in the past needed the hero's help. In today's episode, "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?," Peggy's adventure continues. She's been summoned to help figure out why there are rifts in the 1602 reality. It turns out, there's someone in 1602 who shouldn't be, and after some investigating, a twist is revealed: Steve Rogers/Captain America (Josh Keaton), who has been living a Robin Hood-type life in 1602, is actually from another time...

The episode reveals Steve was sent to 1602 after confronting Thanos. In this version of Steve's reality, he was fighting the mad Titan the same way he did in Avengers: Infinity War, but when he hit the Infinity Gauntlet, he accidentally activated the Time Stone, which caused him to get thrown back to the 1600s.

Which Original Avengers Reprise Their Roles in What If...? Season 2?

The third episode of the second season of Marvel's What If...? asked the question, "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" The Christmas-themed episode is an homage to Die Hard and sees Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) trying to save Avengers Tower from the wrath of Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell). The episode featured the six original Avengers, but not every actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe returned to voice their character. Many characters from that episode also returned for the latest episode, "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"

In the new season, Jeremy Renner returns to voice Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Mark Ruffalo plays Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Chris Hemsworth is back as Thor. As for the other Avengers, the same voice cast returned from the show's first season. Lake Bell plays Natasha Romanoff, Josh Keaton is Steve Rogers/Captain America, and Mick Wingert is Tony Stark/Man. The newest episode also sees the return of Favreau as Happy, Cate Blanchett as Hela, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, and Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter.

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.