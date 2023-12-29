What If...?'s Latest Episode Makes a Major Change to The Watcher

What If…? Season 2 just made a massive change to The Watcher. And the episode based on Marvel 1602, Peggy Carter goes back in time to another world that takes heavy inspiration from the popular Marvel comic. But but things are changing because she can now hear the watchers protests. Just like last season Jeffrey writes marvel character implores Captain Carter not to go messing with other realities because it might destabilize the multi-verse itself. But, , Because we've grown to know not just this Captain America variant but others, she can't help herself with it listed for a noble quest.

As soon as it becomes clear that Captain Carter is meddling has something to do with time itself, the watcher employers her to reconsider her stay. He has the power to take her back to her own reality and end this odyssey now. But, the Avengers of 1602 really do need help and Peggy's gonna be the one to give it to them. Powerless to stop her, The Watcher stands by and does what he does best, keep watch. Peggy's dilemma only gets bigger when she encounters this universe is variant of Steve Rodgers. A couple of tragic realizations later, she finally decides to pack it in. But, not before another surprise heralds the return of a season one favorite.

When Does The Watcher Step-In?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

After the events of the season one finale, The Watcher is much more active participant in this seasons marvel studios adventures. Last time, it took a true test for him to get up off of the sidelines and recruit the Guardians of the Multiverse. What If…? executive producer A.C. Bradley talked to ComicBook.com about The Watcher and what it takes to make him become an active participant.

"The Watcher was designed to almost be us," Bradley told us. "He's us, the audience. He's us, the watchers, as we've been watching the MCU grow and expand these last almost-14 years now. And then even for some of these older folks who grew up reading the comic books, reading these universes. So the whole idea of The Watcher was that as these stories continue, he steps more and more closer, he becomes more real to us, because these stories become so much more to him. They become his language, his cultural touchstones, the way it has for our entire society. And these heroes become, in a way, his friends. He needs to save the multiverse because he can't let this go. He breaks his oath because they matter so much. Something finally matters so much to him that he's forced to break his oath."

"And that was pulling from the comic books. In the comic books The Watcher is notorious for saying he won't intervene, and then when he does, it's always for something huge. He doesn't intervene because Reed Richards' car broke down," Bradley continued. "He intervenes because something huge is coming on the horizon. We just had to figure out what that would be in the Marvel multiverse, and that was the idea of playing with Ultron, who is such a great villain. And now, thanks to Phase Four, he could have the Infinity Gauntlet. You marry Ultron with the Infinity Gauntlet and you have utter devastation."

The Watcher's Plight Continues

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Season 2 of Marvel's What If…? , which premieres episodes daily on Disney+ beginning on December 22nd, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series is led by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, with returning appearances that include Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, and Cate Blanchett as Hela. Devery Jacobs joins the cast as Kahhouri, a new Native American character created specifically for the show. What If...? Season 2 is directed by Bryan Andrews, and executive produced by Andrews and AC Bradley.

