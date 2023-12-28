What If...? Season 2 Gives a Fan-Favorite Villain an Epic New Costume

The seventh episode of Marvel's What If...?'s second season was released on Disney+ today, and it asked the question, "What If... Hela Found the Ten Rings?" In the main MCU timeline, Odin sends his daughter Hela (Cate Blanchett) to Hel, and she returns many years to wreak havoc during the events of Thor: Ragnarok. In the latest episode of What If...?, Hela's story begins similarly to that of Thor's in Thor (2011). Instead of sending her to Hel, Odin banishes his daughter to Earth where she encounters Wenwu, who fans know from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Much like Thor and his hammer in Thor, Hela is no longer worthy of her helmet when she's banished to Earth. After training alongside Wenwu and choosing a better path, Hela ends up fighting Odin. When Wenwu seemingly defeats Odin, Hela reaches out her hand and asks him to end the violence. Odin doesn't trust her words, and begins to choke Hela, who stands firm with her new attitude, declaring, "No god should have dominion over death who has so little appreciation for life." Hela's helmet recognizes her newfound worthiness and rushes to her aid. As soon as the helmet reaches her head, Hela is transformed, and her new costume is incredibly epic. You can check out a photo below:

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.