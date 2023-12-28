What If...? Kahhori Actress Addresses Possible Live Action Appearance

With the debut of Kahhori, the first superhero character in the MCU who has no comic book counterpart, fans who fell in love with her on What If...? are wondering whether she might show up in live action at some point. The actor who plays the character, Devery Jacobs, doesn't have a firm answer for you, but she's certainly open to it, if it's something Marvel would want. Yes, there are certain characters who are voiced by alternate actors between live-action and animation (we're looking at you, Iron Man!), but in the case of Kahhori, there's no real reason Jacobs couldn't do it. Well...maybe one reason.

Jacobs also plays Bonnie in the upcoming Echo series. Some fans have been wondering if that means the two characters would have some kind of connection. While Jacobs has said that isn't true (at least as far as she knows), she says she doesn't think that would necessarily disqualify her from showing up as Kahhori down the line.

"I have been really fortunate to play the character Bonnie in the new Echo series," Jacobs told Collider. "I don't know, they've brought other people back in multiple roles. So I leave that up to the higher-ups at the MCU. But I just love this character of Kahhori so much, and would love to be able to bring her to life, whether that's live-action, or whether that's through animation. I'll always be there for that."

She isn't entirely wrong; Alfre Woodard portrayed Miriam Sharpe in Captain America: Civil War, and also played Mariah Dillard/Black Mariah in Luke Cage, for instance. It's probably unlikely you would see Jacobs doing it for two major characters (Sharpe was pretty minor in terms of screen time), but given the multiversal nature of the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, anything is possible.

