Marvel's What If...? Writer Explains Season 2's Surprising Wasp Cameo

What If...? is currently airing daily on Disney+, and the series' second season is definitely taking some big swings regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse. The Marvel Studios animated series is exploring a slew of different alternate realities, with changes ranging from small to downright monumental for the larger franchise. In a new post on X, What If...? writer and executive producer AC Bradley broke down one character's unexpected cameo in Season 2 Episode 5 "What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?" — and the ramifications that it ultimately represents. Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 5 of Marvel's What If...?, "What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?", below! Only look if you want to know! As Bradley confirmed, the version of The Wasp shown in that universe's version of The Battle of New York is Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lily), who became a superhero earlier on thanks to a ripple effect caused by Captain Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) ending World War II in the show's first season.

"Since Captain Carter — a woman — ended WW2, the feminist movement occurred immediately after the war," Bradley's thread reads in part. "This had a ripple effect across society leading to more female SHIELD agents, heroes, & women in positions of authority. (Check out the Strike Team at min 12) Since Peggy Carter wasn't around to found SHIELD, that responsibility fell to Hope's parents, Hank and Janet, and also Bucky, and his good friend, Howard Stark. All this lead to Hope taking on the Wasp mantle earlier."

Other tidbits:

Bucky survived the war, and became a Jimmy Carter-esque elder statesman.



Howard didn’t die in 1991. In my mind, Howard was a better father and had a closer relationship with his son. — A.C. Bradley (@TheAshBradley) December 26, 2023

Tony and Bruce are always and forever the mad genius science bros. (At least in my mind)



The Captain Carter biopic was a musical but sadly not a Broadway play. Not yet. #WhatIf #WhatIfS2 — A.C. Bradley (@TheAshBradley) December 26, 2023

What Is What If...? Season 2 About?

Season 2 of Marvel's What If…?, which premieres episodes daily on Disney+ beginning on December 22nd, continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.

The series is led by Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, with returning appearances that include Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / Hulk, and Cate Blanchett as Hela. Devery Jacobs joins the cast as Kahhouri, a new Native American character created specifically for the show. What If...? Season 2 is directed by Bryan Andrews, and executive produced by Andrews and AC Bradley.

