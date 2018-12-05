‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer: What We Want To See

In just a few short hours, Marvel Studios will be releasing the full-length trailer for Captain Marvel. Though the teaser trailer released several weeks provided us with the first look at several characters — namely Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers and Samuel L Jackson’s digitally-deaged Nick Fury — it ended up doing it’s required job, teasing us of the events yet to come.

The mythos involved with Carol Danvers and the Kree Empire runs deep and when Captain Marvel flies into theaters this coming March, Marvel Studios has another opportunity at massive world-building not unlike what Ryan Coogler was able to accomplish with Black Panther.

The most intriguing thing Marvel Studios is doing with Danvers’ character in Captain Marvel is the fact she’ll have two lives, allowing Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, and company to double-dip on the world building — one time for Danvers’ life on Earth and another for her time as an operative for the Kree Empire.

As we inch closer and closer to the movie’s release, our want list finds itself growing exponentially. Looking forward to the trailer’s world premiere later tonight, here are a few of the things we see in Marvel’s full-length trailer to the upcoming blockbuster.

The Supreme Intelligence

Though it’s not completely confirmed this character will be appearing in Captain Marvel, it’s certainly something they could add for a complete shock-and-awe factor. In layman’s terms, The Supreme Intelligence is a giant floating head that rules the Kree Empire.

Sounds bizarre, right? Long before the Supreme Intelligence was a sentient being, it was an intangible collection of some of the Empire’s brightest minds. The ruler — that also goes by the name Supremor — is essentially artificial intelligence in the form of an organic computer system.

The character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, first appearing in Fantastic Four #65 (1967).

Chewie! Er…Goose

Peanut butter and jelly. Pineapple and anything but pizza. Carol Danvers and Chewie. Some things just go together and we’re looking forward to getting our first looking at Carol’s cat.

Though the cat was named Chewie in the comic books, the feline has been renamed for the movie, more than likely to avoid confusion with Stars Wars’ Chewbacca, another property Marvel owns. For live-action, the cat’s name will be Goose, likely a nod to Top Gun.

The cat — initially believed to be a domesticated run-of-the-mill house cat — was actually identified by Rocket Raccoon to be a member of the “Flerken” alien race, an apparently dangerous group of cat-like characters. In the comics, Chewie’s been seen to sprout tentacles and other alien oddities, but it’s unclear whether or not Marvel Studios will remain comic-accurate in that sense.

Jude Law’s Confirmed Name

Outside the actual plot of the film, Jude Law’s actual identity remains an unconfirmed secret. Originally thought to be the Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel, doubt was cast on the role as Marvel Studios refused to name the character in a lengthy article included in EW.

Earlier this week, leaked Funko POP! toys named the character Yon-Rogg, a classic Captain Marvel nemesis, although the official release from Funko a day later simply called the character “Star Commander.”

Regardless, we hope the trailer has official word on who Law is playing for sure.

A Counting Crows Concert

Captain Marvel is set in the mid-1990s and the teaser trailer even opens up with Danvers falling to Earth, eventually crashing through the off of a Blockbuster Video. Needless to say, the movie is bound to be chock-full with fun 90s mentions evoking the nostalgia in a lot of us.

Of course, Danvers probably won’t find herself attending a Counting Crows concert to sing “Mr. Jones” at the top of her lungs, but the soundtrack’s bound to have several 90s hits, and hopefully we get a glimpse of one of the songs as it plays behind tonight’s trailer.

More Skrull Punching!

In one of the most-talked-about frames from the teaser, Larson’s Danvers can be seen punching an elderly lady on the bus. Needless to say, fans were pretty concerned with the state of Ol’ Marge after getting socked in the face by one of the strongest members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Have no fear, worriers — the elderly lady is more than likely a Skrull, a shape-shifting alien that assumed the look of an older lady to blend in.

The teaser only included a brief shot of Skrulls walking out of the ocean onto a beach and since Ben Mendelsohn has been cast as Talos, one of the Skrulls, it’s probably safe to say the green-skinned aliens will see their fair share of screen time.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits on May 3, 2019, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.