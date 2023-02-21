Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: Who Is Bill Murray's Krylar?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania introduces a whole menagerie of fun new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – including one played by none other than Bill Murray! Murray himself spoiled the cameo appearance early on during Ant-Man 3's production, but fans still got to wait in wonder about how significant of a role he would play in the franchise. Thanks to Quantumania, we now know Bill Murray plays the MCU version of "Krylar" – but who is the character, really?

Marvel's Krylar Explained

In Marvel Comics, Krylar is from the Microverse world of K'ai, and its oldest known civilization, Pitll Pawob. When Pitll Pawob nearly sank (save for the tip of the continent), its last land was named the Isle of Assassins, where the surviving members of Pitll Pawob put their superior technology to work, hiring themselves out as some of the best assassins and mercenaries in the Microverse.

Krylar was the leader or "steward" of his generation of assassins/mercs in Pitll Pawob. His story was originally part of a grander saga of The Hulk's sci-fi/fantasy adventures through the Microverse – which were an actual focal point of 1970s Hulk comics (and again in the 2010s).

However, Krylar didn't last long in Marvel lore: Hulk's John Carter-style storyline in the micro-world saw him fall in love with princess Jarella, who went to war against her evil imperial cousin Lord Visis for rulership of K'ai. Krylar's forces allied with Visis, with Krylar planning to betray the evil overlord and claim K'ai for the warriors of Pitll Pawob. During the climatic battle for K'ai, Krylar's double-cross failed and Visis killed him.

How Ant-Man 3 Changes Krylar For The MCU

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The MCU version of Krylar (or "Lord Krylar") is very different but still takes a rough outline sketch from his comic book counterpart: a technologically advanced elder statesman of the Microverse, who is also totally corrupt.

In Krylar's MCU backstory, he was once a native of the Quantum Realm, who joined the resistance Freedom Fighters against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). During the years of the resistance, Krylar became a lover of Jane van Dyne; however, when Janet was rescued from the Quantum Realm by her husband Hank Pym, Krylar switched sides and pledged his service to Kang. As such, The Conqueror installed Krylar as Governor of the micro-city of Axia, with full luxuries and powers of his status.

Last seen, Krylar was trying not to be eaten by an animal enlarged by Pym Particles, as the Ant-Man family made their escape.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters.