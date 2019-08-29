Why is HoX/PoX Two Series?

Each issue of the dual-series House of X and Powers of X concludes with a page explaining the reading order under the banner statement: “TWO SERIES THAT ARE ONE.” Writer Jonathan Hickman along with various others involved with this relaunch of the X-Men franchise have been sure to restate that same idea in interviews and on social media. Not only are both six-issue miniseries essential to understanding one another, but they are intended to be read in the exact order of publication. All of this raises one obvious question: Why were these two series not published as a single miniseries?

Separating the narrative into two miniseries has caused plenty of confusion, especially once you consider that the pair don’t regularly alternate (e.g. readers are expected to read issues #2 and #3 of Powers of X before reading issue #3 of House of X). There’s no apparent benefit from this separation either, which is why we’ve decided to lay out the most likely theories for this odd choice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Theory 1: The two series balance narrative approaches

House of X is focused on the new status quo of mutants in the mainstream Marvel universe, with the first issue exploring the formation of Krakoa as a mutant nation-state and later installments focusing on the action of the present. Powers of X, on the other hand, delivers a sequenced, four-part narrative spread across 1,000 years. While some issues of Powers of X don’t explore each timeline, they are the only issues that move 100 or more years into the future. These two styles have been kept apart so far and could provide one justification for labeling the stories within in a slightly different fashion.

Theory 2: This delivers a unique experience for weekly subscribers

There’s little doubt that House of X and Powers of X will be published in a single volume containing all twelve issues in the correct reading order. Anything else would be a purposeful snub to new readers and the book market. Marvel, knowing that readers waiting for a collection would never notice a difference, may have sought to provide an added element of complexity and collectibility for the weekly warriors who keep comic shops afloat. Checking to see which issue should come next certainly provides readers with a reminder of Bronze Age crossover events.

Theory 3: Jonathan Hickman enjoys being difficult

Jonathan Hickman has a reputation for reveling in complexity, both in superhero comics and his creator-owned work. Extensive timelines, multiversal catastrophes, and quantum physics are simply what Hickman readers have come to expect. Splitting a single twelve-issue story into two miniseries with a strange reading order could simply warn new readers that they’ll have to pay careful attention when reading the new X-Men comics.

Theory 4: Selling two #1 issues increases overall sales

There might be a grain of truth to all of the above theories, but anyone taking bets should place their money here. If you pay attention to comic book sales, then you already know that #1 issues tend to sell much better than subsequent installments. Selling two #1’s with as much hype surrounding them as this X-Men relaunch was likely too big of a payday for the bosses at Marvel Comics to overlook. While this might seem a little bit shady, the quality of both House of X and Powers of X has more than earned those involved the paybump that comes with an unnecessary, second #1 issue.