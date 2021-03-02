Wolverine Fans Start Petition to Get Letterkenny's Jared Keeso for Role

✖

Marvel Studios is the new home for the X-Men on the big and small screen after Disney officially acquired 20th Century Fox, and though no plans have been officially announced about what they intend to do, fans have an idea of the direction they should go. Among the many crown jewels that Marvel has in the X-Men fold is the iconic character Wolverine, played on the big screen by Hugh Jackman for almost two decades. The studio will have a big challenge ahead of them when they eventually decide to recast the part and Marvel fans are lobbying for a surprising person to take on the role, Jared Keeso.

Best known for creating, writing, and starring in the TV series Letterkenny (with appearances in Smallville and Godzilla along the way), a petition to get Keeso the role has popped up online and as of this writing has over 2500 signatures. Their reasons for why he deserves it are succinct and inarguable, with the petition's description reading in part: "Watching a single episode of his show Letterkenny fully establishes how Mr. Keeso would be the perfect casting choice for Wolverine. He is actually Canadian; At 5'10", he's not overly tall; Already has years of experience playing a smoking tough guy; Already in damn good shape"

Honestly? It could work! Keeso certainly has a following in some places around the internet already, and is especially well known in Canada, Wolverine's native land. Not that the studio has ever made a promise of casting a Canadian in the part but this would at least put it a hair closer to what his origins are supposed to be. Marvel Studios sometimes has a habit of casting actors that are lesser known to the general public for some of their roles (notable exceptions like Robert Downey Jr., Paul Rudd, and Mahershala Ali the exception) but there's also the chance that they'll use the Wolverine role as a means to attract audiences with an A-list star.

"To realize him on screen, it’s very hard because Hugh Jackman’s performance is definitive," Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo previously shared with the Lights Camera Barstool podcast. "It’s like Batman; you have to really think of a way to, you have to really find the right actor to come in and give a really different take to that character. But I would really love to see him on screen."

Check back here for official word on Marvel's plans for Wolverine and the X-Men as we learn them, perhaps with Jared Keeso in the yellow suit.