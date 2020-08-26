Hugh Jackman Says His Wolverine Would Beat Mark Ruffalo's Hulk For Sure

X-Men icon Hugh Jackman recently had a chat with Sirius XM and talked about his hilarious feud with Ryan Reynolds. The actor known for playing Wolverine also talked about his nomination for an Emmy Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role as Frank Tassone in HBO's Bad Education. Jackman is going up against Mark Ruffalo's performance in I Know This Much Is True, so naturally the idea of Wolverine versus the Hulk came up in the conversation.

"I’m trying to reach out to him but he’s not taking my calls so I guess I’m somehow laying the track for another feud here," Jackman joked. "Which thank goodness we are not in the same room together…. I’m laughing because Mark’s a very good friend of mine and I actually haven’t spoken to him about it. He’s absolutely astonishing in the show. I mean I think he is one of the best actors, certainly of our generation…. But Wolverine would beat him for sure let’s just be very clear…. I don’t know if you know this but The Wolverine actually appeared first in a Hulk comic. He was like a last page, some guy coming so it was The Hulk series he appeared so that’s sort of where that feud came from and then Wolverine sort of took on this whole life so I’m sure The Hulk is very jealous."

While Jackman's days of playing Wolverine are likely behind him, fans are still waiting to hear if Ruffalo will be playing Hulk again. The actor is only officially signed on to play his character in Disney+'s upcoming animated series, What If... Ruffalo is not currently attached to any live-action films, but that doesn't mean he wants to stop playing the Hulk. In fact, he recently shared some potential Hulk movie ideas.

At the beginning of March, Ruffalo was in Chicago for C2E2 and talked all things Hulk during his panel. While being interviewed by Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Clare Kramer, Ruffalo revealed he'd like to make a Professor Hulk movie.

As for the Emmys, Jackman and Ruffalo are going up against Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Paul Mescal (Normal People), and Jeremy Pope (Hollywood).

Who do you think would win in a fight between Ruffalo's Hulk and Jackman's Wolverine? Who are you rooting for at the Emmy Awards this year? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

