Marvel Introduces a New Way The X-Men Could Join the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The big question in front of a lot of Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige is how to introduce the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise in a way that makes sense. The X-Men haven't been present in the MCU all this time (that we know of), so there is really only two ways to get them into continuity with The Avengers: Either by revealing mutants have been hiding out in the MCU all this time or having them somehow break into the MCU from some other reality or dimension. Thanks to the latest Marvel Comics stories, the latter has become a real feasible option for the X-Men's MCU origin.

Marvel Comics has given the X-Men mythology a complete redesign in the current "Dawn of X Reboot". All mutants (good and evil) have united together as an official nation recognized by the world, located on the living mutant island of Krakoa. Krakoa provides the X-Men with all kinds of new bio-organic technology like portals and weapons, while an entire mutant culture has been built, with religion and ceremonial practices, government, military, and covert operations forces, and even its own interstellar exploration team, which is the focus of the X-Men's current S.W.O.R.D. comic.

One of the big cornerstones of the new "Dawn of X" world of X-Men is how mutants are learning to combine their respective mutant powers to achieve god-like feats that bend the very laws of reality and nature. The main power combo set are the saintly group known as "The Five," whose powers allow any mutant to be resurrected and restored after death. However, S.W.O.R.D. has taken things up a notch with "The Six," a combination of mutant teleporters, seers, and power-enhancers that can act as an expedition team able to travel across any cosmic plane - or even through the multiverse itself.

We've broken down the reasons why Dawn of X should influence the MCU X-Men movies, and the idea of mutant power combinations allowing mutants to hop dimensions or travel to remote planes of the multiverse is an easy way for Kevin Feige to bring an X-Men team and larger mutant world into the MCU.

An idea like "The Six" also allows for the type of slow-burn introduction that Feige and Marvel love for their MCU arcs. The first mutant that breaks into the MCU reality would herald a much bigger world of mutants (literally) to come and would be a bold showing of why that X-Men mutant power hits differently than all the other powers the MCU has already put on display.

The Dawn of X books are all on sale from Marvel Comics, including S.W.O.R.D.