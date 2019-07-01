Former Wolverine Hugh Jackman Stops His Show to Help With Marriage Proposal

In the X-Men movies, Hugh Jackman played Wolverine, the iconic Marvel character known for, in addition to his claws and healing factor, for being just a bit on the gruff side of things. But, in real life Jackman got to play hero for a fan during a recent performance of his show The Man. The Music. The Show in St. Paul, Minnesota by literally stopping the show so the fan could propose to his girlfriend.

The moment was captured on video and shared to YouTube by the fan, Joe Kripal and in it, Jackman addresses those in attendance, telling them that he doesn’t usually stop his show, but they would soon understand why.

“I don’t normally do this, and you’ll understand why afterward but I got a letter from a guy named Joe,” Jackman explained. “Joe told me he was going to be here in the audience.”

In the video, which you can check out up top, Jackman gets off the stage and seeks out Kripal and his girlfriend Sanaa Ahmed before asking the camera operator to shine a spotlight on them. Jackman gives Kripal an extra microphone and chats with him for a moment before Kripal turns to his girlfriend.

“Sanaa, I want to spend every day with you,” Kripal said. “That’s why I asked a superhero to help me out with this.”

As you might guess, she said yes. Of course, helping out with a marriage proposal isn’t the first time Jackman has taken a moment out of his one-man show to celebrate one of life’s happier moments. Back in May, Jackman took a moment during a performance in the U.K. to sing wish his friend Ian McKellen a happy birthday by having the crowd help him serenade the X-Men star in honor of his 80th. Jackman posted a video of that moment on Twitter at the time.

When it comes to heroics, though, Jackman is likely going to be sticking to the real-life kind at this point. Jackman, who starred in the original X-Men movie back in 2000 before going on to appear in all three films in the initial X-Men trilogy as well as The Wolverine and X-Men: Days of Future Past, wrapped up his time as Wolverine in 2017’s Logan, one of the most celebrated films in the franchise.

