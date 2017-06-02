Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot "Open" to DC and Marvel Crossover Movie

Marvel and DC Comics have been the most prominent staples in comic books throughout their inception. DC has given us iconic characters like Batman and Superman, while Marvel has given us Captain America and Spider-Man. There have been numerous crossovers between the two companies including one that fused multiple characters into one called Amalgam. Fans have been wanting a crossover between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Extended Universe, so when Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) appeared at Disney's D23 Expo reporters couldn't not ask her about a possible crossover between the companies.

After Walt Disney Studios panel at D23, Access Hollywood asked Gadot if she would be up for a crossover between Marvel Studios and DC Films. "Maybe we could do Wonder Woman appears in the Avengers and the Avengers appear in Wonder Woman. I'm open, I'm all about love, and I like my friends both at DC and Marvel, so we'll see." You can check out what she had to say in full below.

The next DC Comics film to hit theaters will be the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

