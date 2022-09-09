Disney's Live-Action Snow White Remake Confirmed for 2024 Release Date

Walt Disney Studios has been on a roll with their live-action adaptations of their classic animated films like Cinderella, Maleficent, Pinocchio, Dumbo, Aladdin, The Lion King, and so many more in some form of production or development. One of their most recently filmed adaptations is the Rachel Zegler-led Snow White, and we finally know when it will hit theaters. During their panel at Disney's D23 Exp, the studio revealed that Snow White will hit theaters sometime in 2024. The films will star Zegler as the titular character and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) will play the film's villain. Both stars were in attendance at the convention where they revealed their feelings on starring in the film.

"Where do I begin? First of all, for me, it was very different from anything I've ever done before," Gadot explained. "I'm used to playing the other end from where the heart should be. She in the first and most iconic villain in the world and stepping into her shoes and getting under her skin was so delightful. I enjoyed it so much."

Zegler went on to explain how the role is one of her dreams come to fruition. "This is the biggest dream come true I could possibly imagine for myself." While the plot of the film is expected to be the same as the original animated movie, not much is known about the film. Reports claim that the film may not actually feature any of the seven dwarfs.

The Amazing Spider-Man and (500) Days of Summer director Marc Webb is attached to helm the film with Zegler set to play the title role and Gadot playing the new version of the Evil Queen.

"It's an iconic cartoon, it's 85 years old, and Marc Webb, our director, is so dedicated to making a hero princess for his daughter," Zegler told the Associated Press. "I really love that sentiment and I hope it get echoed for all eternity when we make live-action versions of these Disney cartoons, where women are seen as a little bit less than the male characters. I think it's possible to be both a princess and a hero, and I like to be both."

Disney's original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs premiered in 1937 and established the studio as the name to beat in the animation game. In the last decade or so, many of the studio's animated classics have been getting live-action reinventions, possibly as a way of continuing to generate new revenue from old IP as the home video (VHS/DVD/Blu-ray) model of the past disappears.

This adaptation comes not long after a pair of movies from Universal that saw Kristen Stewart take on the role in Snow White and the Huntsman, which also went the direction of making the story very action-driven and very mystical.

