Marvel Makes a Major Change to Apocalypse

A major X-Men villain is back in the Marvel universe, but under very different circumstances than he has ever seen before.

SPOILERS for X-Men Black: Apocalypse “Degeneration” Part 1 by Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson, and Geraldo Borges follow.

Apocalypse has been missing in action from the Marvel Universe for some time. There have been plenty of stories involving his legacy and alternate universes — the creation of his clone Evan Sabahnur, visits the Age of Apocalypse, the “Apocalypse Wars” stories — but Apocalypse himself hasn’t been seen since he tried to decimate the human population and was defeated by the combined forces of the X-Men, the Avengers, and the O*N*E.

But Apocalypse is tough to keep down for long. His mutant power makes him incredibly long-lived, but not quite immortal. The technology provided to him by Celestials increased that longevity even further and gave him the ability to trade his own body for a new host.

That is exactly what he’s planning as “Degeneration” begins. Apocalypse is in a lab going through test subjects in his attempts to find a perfect host body. But his latest experiment goes wrong.

Apocalypse is somehow transported to an alien landscape. He’s attacked and barely manages to fend off his assailant, and his mutant abilities seem to turn against him before failing entirely. Once the attacker is downed and dead, Apocalypse stares at his hand. His gauntlet melts away to reveal a shriveled hand beneath — a human hand.

Apocalypse is now human. What that means for the practitioner of the “survival of the fittest” dogma will be explored further as “Degeneration” continues as the backup story in the remaining X-Men Black issues.

What do you think of Apocalypse becoming human? How do you expect this new story to resolve? Let us know in the comments!

X-Men Black: Magneto #1 is on sale now.

