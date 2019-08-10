X-Men: Hugh Jackman Posts Behind-the-Scenes Throwback Photo as Wolverine

It’s been nearly 20 years since Hugh Jackman first put on the claws to play Wolverine in X-Men, a character he would continue to portray for the next 17 years. While the actor may be done playing Logan, he’s still treating fans to the occasional throwback photo from the various X-Men film sets. Most recently, he shared an old photo alongside Ralph Winter and Lee Cleary. Winter served as a producer on X-Men, X2: X-Men United, X-Men: The Last Stand, and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Clearly was a first assistant director on all of those films as well as X-Men: First Class.

“Two unsung heroes of the early years. Ralph Winter and Lee Cleary. #Wolverine #xmen #throwbackthursday,” Jackman wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

Most of the comments were fans begging Jackman to return as Wolverine, but we’re going to pretend they’re all accounts secretly run by Ryan Reynolds, who has been hoping to get Jackman to reprise the role in the Deadpool franchise for quite some time.

Now that Disney has merged with Fox, it’s unlikely a team-up between the actors’ Marvel characters will ever occur. This is especially true now that Dark Phoenix has been released, closing the 20-year-long X-Men movie franchise. The Deadpool film series is expected to continue, but it’s currently unclear how it will work in relation to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While his days of playing Logan are done, Jackman still has plenty of other things going on. Currently, he’s in the midst of his world tour. While he may be an action star to some, he’s known to many others for his musical talents. Recently starring in The Greatest Showman, which earned Jackman a Grammy Award (he’s now one Oscar away from EGOTing), the actor is now taking his song and dance show across the globe.

All of Jackman’s X-Men films are currently available for home viewing.