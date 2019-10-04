X-Men Writer Jonathan Hickman Mocks Martin Scorsese’s Comments on Superhero Movies

Superhero fandom was rocked across the globe today when word got out that acclaimed director Martin Scorsese was not a fan of Marvel Studios’ superhero movies. Not only did Scorsese admit that he wasn’t a fan of these films, but he added the caveat that they were “not cinema,” according to his rigorous standards. And, as you would expect, many fans did not enjoy his interpretation of filmmaking — especially those who particularly enjoy films like Avengers: Endgame; ticket buyers who helped the movie become the highest grossing picture across the globe.

Reasonable discourse cannot be expected in times of war. Instead, burns on social media are the most valuable forms of currency, and few people have as much credit among geek spheres as X-Men writer Jonathan Hickman, who is being heralded for his current storyline that is vaulting the mutants above other Marvel Comics franchises.

So it stands to reason that Hickman would be the one to defend Marvel Studios fans against the vile Scorsese, using the director’s own phrasing against him to prove a point while addressing the uselessness of hot chicken wings. [It should be noted that it appears that Hickman has recently discovered the online interview series Hot Ones, in which guests are forced to eat progressively spicy chicken wings while answering questions. The comic writer is clearly fascinated with chicken wings at the moment, so expect Krakoa to start developing a cage-free solution in a future comic.]

“I don’t eat them. I tried, you know. But that’s not actual dining. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with chicken doing the best it can under the circumstances, are spicy hot wings. This isn’t fine dining, it’s just burning your fucking mouth because you love to see world’s mouths burn, and I won’t have it. I won’t have any fucking part of it.”

Hickman is mocking, or at the very least parodying, Scorsese’s comments in a recent issue of Empire Magazine.

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema,” Scorsese said during the interview. “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

His comments have caused an outpouring of fans both debating and defending the director’s comments, while filmmakers like James Gunn have also weighed in on the discussion.

Either way, many people are going to have differing opinions on the topic. It’s probably best not to lose any sleep over what someone else says about the things you do or do not enjoy.