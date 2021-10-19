X-Men: Marvel Brings Back Madelyne Pryor in New Mutants

The Goblin Queen is about to make her return to Krakoa in January’s New Mutants #25. Marvel Comics has provided ComicBook.com with the first look at two covers to the issue, which kicks of the new story arc “The Labors of Magik.” Leinil Francis Yu’s main cover features Magik. Dan Panosian’s variant features Madelyne Pryor. Billed as “the perfect jumpin-on point for fans new and old,” the issue catches up with Illyanna Rasputin. She’s been busy pulling double duty as one of the Great Captains of Krakoa and ruling over the hell dimension of Limbo (not to mention training mutant youths). But things are about to get even more complicated for her when the Goblin Queen shows back up on Krakoa.

Previously, the Quiet Council of Krakoa ruled against resurrecting the Goblin Queen because she’s a clone of Jean Grey. But the Five overruled the Council in a similar case regarding Scout. In the most recent Hellions issue, Emma Frost told Havok she’d support bringing Maddie back. It seems Alex Summers is getting his way, which could be trouble for Limbo’s current monarch.

Writer Vita Ayala and artist Rod Reis will continue steering the series. Here’s the synopsis for New Mutants #25:

“The big two-five is here — and it’s the perfect jumping-on point for fans new and old! Illyana Rasputin is the Sorcerer Supreme and the rightful queen of Limbo…but she’s been awfully busy on Krakoa. Someone’s got their eye on the throne — and Magik isn’t the only queen in mutantdom. Vita Ayala and Rod Reis rekindle an old flame for a whole new generation of Magik lovers!”

Mister Sinister created her as a clone of Jean Grey after Jean’s death. She married Cyclops and gave birth to Cable, but Scott left her to join X-Factor after Jean’s resurrection. Alex later fell for her during the X-Men’s “Outback era.” That ended when demons from Limbo tempted her and turned her into the Goblin Queen, a villain with Jean’s powers and sorcerous capabilities. Her story culminated in the “Inferno” crossover event with her death, and she’s appeared sparingly since then. Most recently, she returned during Hellions but died again, leading to the debate around her resurrection.

New Mutants #25 goes on sale in January.