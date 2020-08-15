Marvel Brings Back One of the X-Men's Greatest Foes for Some Payback

✖

One of the X-Men's most confusing foes has returned in the pages of Hellions. Madelyne Pryor -- the clone of Jean Grey who married Cyclops after "The Dark Phoenix Saga," gave birth to Cable and became corrupted into becoming the Goblin Queen -- is back. Marvel Comics revealed a new variant cover from fan-favorite X-Men artist Chris Bachalo for Hellions #4. You can take a look at the cover below. Marvel teases that "The Goblin Queen has returned and will stop at nothing to taste vengeance for the wrongs committed against her." The issue goes on sale in September, and the final order cutoff is Monday.

The Goblin Queen has been an enemy of the X-Men for some time. At one point, she led a cabal of mutant villains known as the Sisterhood of Evil Mutants.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Krakoa offers a new start for all mutants, no matter which side of human law they fell on in the past, including some of the most dangerous, sadistic, and amoral mutants ever: Orphan-Maker, Nanny, Wild Child, Empath, and Greycrow. Mister Sinister has a purpose for these wayward mutants. Along with the X-Men Havok and Psylocke, he forms the Hellions and then sends the ragtag team off to destroy one of his secret cloning labs.

When they arrive, the Hellions discover the lab destroyed already, and the Marauders clones inside zombified. The carnage appears to be the Goblin Queen's doing, and she's out for revenge on the mutants.

And don't forget the "Sinister secret" that may have to do with Madelyne's return: "Years ago, a deceased redheaded pretender made a pact with the devil. When she passed on, most believed that any secrets she had went with her to the grave. Won't everyone be surprised when they find out not only is this not true, but she left behind a whole lot more than secrets."

Hellions #3 goes on sale on August 26th. Hellions #4 goes on sale on September 9th.

