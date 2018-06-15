‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screenwriters Comment on the X-Men’s Place in the MCU

Comic book fans have been obsessing over Disney’s potential deal to purchase 21st Century Fox, mainly because it means that the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four characters would finally belong to Marvel Studios, allowing them to crossover with the MCU’s Avengers.

Everyone has been hoping that the powers that be over at Marvel have already had conversations and made plans about what to do once the deal is finalized. However, according to Avengers: Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, it sounds like no one at Marvel is even allowed to talk about the X-Men possibilities just yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last night, Fat Man on Batman host Kevin Smith had Markus and McFeely take the stage at one of his live shows to answer questions from fans. It was only a matter of time before someone asked how they thought the X-Men would fit in the MCU.

Markus responded almost instantly, “I would love to find out!”

As the audience laughed, McFeely took a minute to give a more in-depth explanation.

“When we ask [Marvel Studios head] Kevin [Feige], he says nothing,” McFeely admitted. “I think they’re not really allowed to think about it until that deal comes through, cause Disney’s buying Fox and all that. I assume that Kevin in bed at night is thinking about what he can do with [the X-Men].”

“And his wife is going, ‘Just stop,’” Markus joked to end the conversation.

Disney recently agreed on a deal to purchase Fox, which would send the X-Men rights to Marvel Studios. However, just this week, Comcast swooped in with a $65 billion offer to buy the company, about $13 billion higher than Disney’s bid. This last minute effort could pull the rug out from under Disney, keeping them from completing the purchase.

There’s also the possibility that Comcast and Disney could split the Fox assets. If this is the case, there remains a good chance that Marvel could still end up with the X-Men/Fantastic Four rights.

You can watch Markus and McFeely’s entire Q&A here.

Do you think Disney will find a way to finalize the deal? How will the X-Men fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know all of your best thoughts and theories in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters, while Avengers 4 is set to arrive on May 3, 2019.