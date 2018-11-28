Young Busco, Creator of ‘Black Panther’s “What Are Those” Catchphrase Dies at 31

Young Busco, the comedian best known for creating the popular “What are those?” Vine video-turned-meme that became one of the most memorable moments of Marvel’s Black Panther, has died. He was 31.

TMZ reports that the comedian, whose real name was Brandon Moore, died in his sleep in the Northern California home he shared with his wife. According to the report which cites Moore’s wife, Noonie, he had no known health conditions and did not appear to be in any distress leading up to his passing. Moore was even active on Instagram just a few hours before his death on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram Free Myesha fast A post shared by Snapchat @youngbusco87 (@youngbusco) on Jun 14, 2015 at 10:55am PDT

Moore’s “What are those” Vine video, which featured Moore mocking a police officer’s boots saying “what are those?” while his friend was being arrested, debuted in 2015 and was viewed almost 38 million times on the Vine app alone before making its way into Black Panther in the scene where Shuri (Letitia Wright) uses it on her brother T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) after seeing his less-than-fashionable choice of footwear. The film is one of the highest-grossing films at the box office this year.

While Black Panther‘s use of the meme became an iconic moment spread even further on social media, Moore wasn’t happy with its inclusion in the record breaking film.

“When I saw [the scene], my girl was trying to record it,” Moore told HuffPost earlier this year. “I slapped the phone out of her hand, because I was like, ‘I don’t want to f–king be a part of this.’ For real, every time I see that shit, I get depressed…I feel good I created something that’ll be with the world forever, but then I feel bad because I didn’t have handle my business part correctly. I would’ve put my watermark on the video. I would’ve put my face on the video when I did it. I would’ve copyrighted it. I would’ve done a whole lot of s–t different.”

Moore reportedly leaves behind 5 children. The specific cause of death is not yet known.