Fast & Furious 9 Character Posters Released

By Kofi Outlaw

The Fast & Furious 9trailer countdown continues with another big PR push to get us over hump day! This time we're getting a look at the main Fast & Furious 9cast, as well as a lot of sweet, hot rod rides (just in case you forgot this series started out being all about car culture). You can check out the full gallery of Fast & Furious 9character posters by scrolling below. This latest promotional reveal is all part of the countdown to Friday's big Fast & Furious 9 trailer premiere event, which will see the release of the first trailer for the film, along with a live concert.

Here are all of the new and familiar characters featured in the latest Fast & Furious 9 posters:

Slide 1 of 7Vin Diesel
Fast Furious 9 Posters - Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto
(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Vin Diesel is back as Dominic Toretto, in a "classic Dom" pose.

Slide 2 of 7Michelle Rodriguez
Fast Furious 9 Posters - Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz
(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Michelle Rodriguez is back as Letty Ortiz, with a new kind of ride!

Slide 3 of 7Tyrese Gibson
Fast Furious 9 Posters - Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce
(Photo: Universal Pictures)
Slide 4 of 7Ludacris
Fast Furious 9 Posters - Ludacris as Tej
(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Ludacris is back looking suave as ever, as tech-guy extraordinaire, Tej.

Slide 5 of 7Jordana Brewster
Fast Furious 9 Posters - Jordana Brewster as Mia
(Photo: Universal Pictures)

With Jordana Brewster back as Mia Toretto, it'll be interesting to see how the film explains Brian's absence.

Slide 6 of 7Nathalie Emmanul
Fast Furious 9 Posters - Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey
(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel is back as hacker Ramsey, with a badass new hairstyle.

Slide 7 of 7John Cena
Fast Furious 9 Posters - John Cena
(Photo: Universal Pictures)
0comments

John Cena is representing for the new lineup of characters, who have been wrapped in mystery. Joining Cena in Fast & Furious 9 will be Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B.

Fast & Furious 9 speeds into theaters on May 22nd. The trailer will premiere this Friday. 

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Start the Conversation

of