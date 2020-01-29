Fast & Furious 9 Character Posters Released
The Fast & Furious 9trailer countdown continues with another big PR push to get us over hump day! This time we're getting a look at the main Fast & Furious 9cast, as well as a lot of sweet, hot rod rides (just in case you forgot this series started out being all about car culture). You can check out the full gallery of Fast & Furious 9character posters by scrolling below. This latest promotional reveal is all part of the countdown to Friday's big Fast & Furious 9 trailer premiere event, which will see the release of the first trailer for the film, along with a live concert.
Here are all of the new and familiar characters featured in the latest Fast & Furious 9 posters:
With Jordana Brewster back as Mia Toretto, it'll be interesting to see how the film explains Brian's absence.
Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel is back as hacker Ramsey, with a badass new hairstyle.
John Cena is representing for the new lineup of characters, who have been wrapped in mystery. Joining Cena in Fast & Furious 9 will be Finn Cole, Anna Sawai, Michael Rooker, and Cardi B.
Fast & Furious 9 speeds into theaters on May 22nd. The trailer will premiere this Friday.
