Fast & Furious 9 Character Posters Released

The Fast & Furious 9trailer countdown continues with another big PR push to get us over hump day! This time we're getting a look at the main Fast & Furious 9cast, as well as a lot of sweet, hot rod rides (just in case you forgot this series started out being all about car culture). You can check out the full gallery of Fast & Furious 9character posters by scrolling below. This latest promotional reveal is all part of the countdown to Friday's big Fast & Furious 9 trailer premiere event, which will see the release of the first trailer for the film, along with a live concert.

Here are all of the new and familiar characters featured in the latest Fast & Furious 9 posters: